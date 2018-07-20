The days are getting longer and Netflix‘s library of streaming content is growing along with them.

This weekend, the streaming giant is adding a handful of new TV and movie titles to its library, with plenty of offerings for just about every subscriber. With three new animated children’s series headed to the platform this weekend, the kiddos will have plenty to keep them busy if the summer heat is just too much, and with multiple football-related documentaries, sports fanatics can get their fill of the fall sport.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Amazing Interiors

On Friday, July 20, Netflix will be debuting its first-ever home makeover series, Amazing Interiors.



Jumping on the bandwagon with shows like Fixer Upper and House Hunters, the new Netflix original series will take subscribers through the front doors of houses that, from the outside, look ordinary, but on the inside feature extraordinary secrets, like an indoor aquarium and a backyard rollercoaster.

Dark Tourist

Netflix subscribers can travel the world with journalist David Farrier and explore some of the creepiest places on Earth.



In Dark Tourist, a new eight-part original series, journalist David Farrier explores some of the most unusual and macabre tourism spots around the world, including a nuclear lake, the birthplace of voodoo, and a supposedly haunted forest.



Dark Tourist will be available for streaming beginning Friday.

Duck Duck Goose

Adding another title to the library for kids, Netflix’s original animated series Duck Duck Goose tells the story of Peng, a carefree goose who attempts to live life on his own terms. After an injury leaves him grounded during his flock’s annual migration, he finds himself taking a pair of lost ducklings under his wing, the trio embarking on an adventure through mountains, lakes, and bamboo forests to reach their flocks.



Duck Duck Goose will be added to the Netflix library on Friday.

Father of the Year

Marking Netflix’s fifth original film since its collaboration with Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison production company, Father of the Year promises plenty of laughs as two college grads’ hypothetical question of whose dad would win in a fight leads to mass mayhem.



The film will be available for streaming starting Friday.

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4

Doubling up on the offerings for kids this weekend, the fourth season of Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4 will debut on Friday, July 20.



The animated series, based on the 2015 film Home and 2007 novel The True Meaning of Smekday by Adam Rex, the series follows Tip and her alien Boov Oh as they embark on adventures in Earth’s newly combined alien and human culture. Season 4 will see the best friends itching for a new mission as they befriend alien neighbor Elrod.

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot

Set in the 1980s, Hideaki, a “simple-minded fool,” meets comedy legend Akashiya Sanma. After changing his name to Jimmy, the two become comedic superstars and make their mark on the comedic landscape forever.



Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot will be added to the Netflix library on Friday.

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After

A spinoff of Netflix original documentary series Last Chance U, which focused on college football teams that are not major programs, Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After, available for streaming on Friday, focuses on the players, coaches and staff members at East Mississippi Community College and how life has changed for them since the original series aired.

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1

Another spinoff of Last Chance U, Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1 takes Netflix subscribers back to Independence Community College in Kansas, where a “tough-as-nails” coach attempts to rebuild the school’s struggling football program.



Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1 will be available for streaming on Friday.

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2

Luna Petunia is back, and this time with the power to make the impossible possible in Season 2 of Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia, available for streaming on Friday.



In season 2 of the Netflix original animated series, Luna is back in Amazia and ready for more magical adventures with her friends, including a new pal from the Animal Empire, that she can add to her scrapbook.

What Else is Being Added This Weekend?

Along with new Netflix original content, the streaming giant is bringing a handful of other titles to its library.



Avail. 7/20/18:

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3



Avail. 7/22/18:

An Education

Disney’s Bolt