Everything Coming to Max in January 2025

January is almost here, and the arrival of the new year is set to bring some big lineup changes to streaming services like Max. This past week, Max released its newsletter for January, informing subscribers of what movies and TV shows are going to be added to their lineup over the course of the next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first day of January will be a big one for wrestling fans with a Max subscription. The long-awaited integration for All Elite Wrestling’s library is finally set to begin, with several episodes and pay-per-view events being added to the Max lineup on January 1st.

This month will also see the return of hit animated series Harley Quinn. The fifth season of the series is set to makes its debut on January 16th. You can check out the full lineup of Max’s January additions below!

January 1st

5 Things with Kate Bolduan (CNN)

A Star is Born (1937)

Act of Valor

All Elite Wrestling: 2019 PPV Events (5 Episodes) (2024)

All Elite Wrestling: Collision 2024 (5 Episodes), Season 2

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2019 (12 Episodes), Season 1

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2024 (7 Episodes), Season 6

All Elite Wrestling: Rampage 12/13/2024, Season 4

Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle: Creation

Balls Out

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: The Killing Joke

Best Of Enemies

Bitter Creek

Black Gold

Blue Velvet

Buffaloed

Calamity Jane

Call Me by Your Name

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cow Country

Crazy Rich Asians

Desperately Seeking Susan

Destination Tokyo

Diggers

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Each Dawn I Die

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious (2009)

Floyd Norman: An Animated Life

Free Birds

Green Lantern

Heaven Help Us

HGTV Dream Home 2025

Home Again

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

House at the End of the Street

I Am Love

Injustice

Iris

It Follows

It: Chapter Two

Jason Bourne

Johnny Angel

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Kept Husbands

Kicks

Lemon

Mad Max

Matilda (1986)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Morgan (2016)

Mortdecai

Mrs. Doubtfire

My Favorite Wife

Mystic Pizza

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Night and Day

Nocturne

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band

Paddington

Rebel Without a Cause

Red Light

Reframed: Next Gen Narratives, Season 1

Room for One More

School Life

Sex and the City 2

Shining Vale, Season 1

Shining Vale, Season 2

Showing Up

Silver Linings Playbook

St. Vincent

Steel Magnolias

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Sully

Supergirl (1984)

Superman & Lois, Season 4

Tangerine

Task Force

Teen Wolf (1985)

Tennessee Johnson

The Accountant

The Addams Family 2 (2016)

The Adventures of Robin Hood

The Big Year

The Birth of a Nation (2016)

The Boondock Saints

The Cable Guy

The Conjuring 2

The Craft (1996)

The Curse of La Llorona

The Imitation Game

The Leopard Man

The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima

The Mouthpiece

The Narrow Margin

The Prince and the Pauper

The Prisoner of Zenda

The Purge: Election Year

The Red Badge of Courage

The Student Prince

The Usual Suspects

The Whistlers

The Wrong Man

Volunteers

Warcraft

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic (2008)

Whitey: United States of America V. James J. Bulger

Wild Boys of the Road

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woman in Gold

World Without End

January 2nd

Expedition Files, Season 1 (Discovery)

Isadora Moon, Season 1A (Max Original)

My 600-lb Life, Season 13 (TLC)

The Deep 3, Episode 227 (TNT)

January 3rd

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 49 (Food Network)

The Front Room (A24)

January 4th

Belle Collective, Season 5 (OWN)

January 5th

Craig of the Creek, Season 6B (Cartoon Network)

Mecum Top 10, Season 10

Totally Spies, Season 7A

January 6th

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains (Food Network)

January 7th

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 111 (B/R)

How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN Original Series)

Kids Baking Championship, Season 14 (Food Network)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, Season 3 (ID)

The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 219 (B/R)

January 8th

7 Little Johnstons, Season 15 (TLC)

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (2024)

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6 (HGTV)

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 2 (Food Network)

January 9th

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol (ID)

Sons of Ecstasy (Max Original)

The Pitt, Season 1 (Max Original)

January 10th

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (HBO Original)

Black Butterfly

Holla

Look Into My Eyes (A24)

Vinnie Jones: In the Country, Season 1-2 (discovery+)

January 11th

Road to NHL Winter Classic, Episode 204

The Steam Room with Ej and Chuck 125 (TNT)

January 12th

Naked and Afraid Spain (Aventura En Pelotas Espana), Season 1 (Discovery International)

January 13th

Barney’s World, Season 1B

January 14th

Baylen Out Loud, Season 1 (TLC)

Death by Fame, Season 3 (ID)

The Curious Case of…, Season 1 (ID)

The Last Party: Death on Tresco, Season 1 (discovery+)

January 15th

An Update On Our Family (HBO Original)

Cult of Fear: The Asaram Bapu Story (discovery+)

Marshall

Uncharted

January 16th

Becoming Hitchcock: The Legacy of Blackmail

Divided By Design, Season 1B (HGTV)

Harley Quinn, Season 5 (Max Original)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 4 (ID)

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 15 (Max Original)

Sesame Street, Season 55 (Max Original)

January 17th

A Different Man (A24)

Better Off Dead (1985)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 23 (HBO Original)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

January 21st

Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 1 (Discovery)

January 22nd

Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)

January 23rd

C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart (HBO Original)

January 24th

Harpoon Hunters, Season 1 (Discovery)

January 25th

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

January 27th

Scars of Beauty (Beleza Fatal), Season 1 (Max Original, Brazil)

January 28th

Chopped, Season 60 (Food Network)

January 29th

The Flip Off, Season 1 (HGTV)

January 30th

Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 1A (Max Original)

The Other Side (Del Otro Lado Del Jardín) (Max Original, Colombia)

January 31st

Guy’s Ultimate Family Cruise (Food Network)

The Eastern Gate (Przesmyk), Season 1 (Max Original, Poland)