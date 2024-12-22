Everything Coming to Max in January 2025

January is almost here, and the arrival of the new year is set to bring some big lineup changes to streaming services like Max. This past week, Max released its newsletter for January, informing subscribers of what movies and TV shows are going to be added to their lineup over the course of the next month.
The first day of January will be a big one for wrestling fans with a Max subscription. The long-awaited integration for All Elite Wrestling’s library is finally set to begin, with several episodes and pay-per-view events being added to the Max lineup on January 1st.
This month will also see the return of hit animated series Harley Quinn. The fifth season of the series is set to makes its debut on January 16th. You can check out the full lineup of Max’s January additions below!
January 1st
5 Things with Kate Bolduan (CNN)
A Star is Born (1937)
Act of Valor
All Elite Wrestling: 2019 PPV Events (5 Episodes) (2024)
All Elite Wrestling: Collision 2024 (5 Episodes), Season 2
All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2019 (12 Episodes), Season 1
All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2024 (7 Episodes), Season 6
All Elite Wrestling: Rampage 12/13/2024, Season 4
Annabelle Comes Home
Annabelle: Creation
Balls Out
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Batman: The Killing Joke
Best Of Enemies
Bitter Creek
Black Gold
Blue Velvet
Buffaloed
Calamity Jane
Call Me by Your Name
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cow Country
Crazy Rich Asians
Desperately Seeking Susan
Destination Tokyo
Diggers
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Each Dawn I Die
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious (2009)
Floyd Norman: An Animated Life
Free Birds
Green Lantern
Heaven Help Us
HGTV Dream Home 2025
Home Again
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
House at the End of the Street
I Am Love
Injustice
Iris
It Follows
It: Chapter Two
Jason Bourne
Johnny Angel
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League: War
Keeping Up with the Joneses
Kept Husbands
Kicks
Lemon
Mad Max
Matilda (1986)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Morgan (2016)
Mortdecai
Mrs. Doubtfire
My Favorite Wife
Mystic Pizza
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Night and Day
Nocturne
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band
Paddington
Rebel Without a Cause
Red Light
Reframed: Next Gen Narratives, Season 1
Room for One More
School Life
Sex and the City 2
Shining Vale, Season 1
Shining Vale, Season 2
Showing Up
Silver Linings Playbook
St. Vincent
Steel Magnolias
Stephen King’s It (1990)
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Sully
Supergirl (1984)
Superman & Lois, Season 4
Tangerine
Task Force
Teen Wolf (1985)
Tennessee Johnson
The Accountant
The Addams Family 2 (2016)
The Adventures of Robin Hood
The Big Year
The Birth of a Nation (2016)
The Boondock Saints
The Cable Guy
The Conjuring 2
The Craft (1996)
The Curse of La Llorona
The Imitation Game
The Leopard Man
The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima
The Mouthpiece
The Narrow Margin
The Prince and the Pauper
The Prisoner of Zenda
The Purge: Election Year
The Red Badge of Courage
The Student Prince
The Usual Suspects
The Whistlers
The Wrong Man
Volunteers
Warcraft
Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic (2008)
Whitey: United States of America V. James J. Bulger
Wild Boys of the Road
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woman in Gold
World Without End
January 2nd
Expedition Files, Season 1 (Discovery)
Isadora Moon, Season 1A (Max Original)
My 600-lb Life, Season 13 (TLC)
The Deep 3, Episode 227 (TNT)
January 3rd
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 49 (Food Network)
The Front Room (A24)
January 4th
Belle Collective, Season 5 (OWN)
January 5th
Craig of the Creek, Season 6B (Cartoon Network)
Mecum Top 10, Season 10
Totally Spies, Season 7A
January 6th
Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains (Food Network)
January 7th
Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 111 (B/R)
How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN Original Series)
Kids Baking Championship, Season 14 (Food Network)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, Season 3 (ID)
The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 219 (B/R)
January 8th
7 Little Johnstons, Season 15 (TLC)
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (2024)
Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6 (HGTV)
Wildcard Kitchen, Season 2 (Food Network)
January 9th
Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol (ID)
Sons of Ecstasy (Max Original)
The Pitt, Season 1 (Max Original)
January 10th
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (HBO Original)
Black Butterfly
Holla
Look Into My Eyes (A24)
Vinnie Jones: In the Country, Season 1-2 (discovery+)
January 11th
Road to NHL Winter Classic, Episode 204
The Steam Room with Ej and Chuck 125 (TNT)
January 12th
Naked and Afraid Spain (Aventura En Pelotas Espana), Season 1 (Discovery International)
January 13th
Barney’s World, Season 1B
January 14th
Baylen Out Loud, Season 1 (TLC)
Death by Fame, Season 3 (ID)
The Curious Case of…, Season 1 (ID)
The Last Party: Death on Tresco, Season 1 (discovery+)
January 15th
An Update On Our Family (HBO Original)
Cult of Fear: The Asaram Bapu Story (discovery+)
Marshall
Uncharted
January 16th
Becoming Hitchcock: The Legacy of Blackmail
Divided By Design, Season 1B (HGTV)
Harley Quinn, Season 5 (Max Original)
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 4 (ID)
My Sesame Street Friends, Season 15 (Max Original)
Sesame Street, Season 55 (Max Original)
January 17th
A Different Man (A24)
Better Off Dead (1985)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 23 (HBO Original)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
January 21st
Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 1 (Discovery)
January 22nd
Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)
January 23rd
C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart (HBO Original)
January 24th
Harpoon Hunters, Season 1 (Discovery)
January 25th
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)
January 27th
Scars of Beauty (Beleza Fatal), Season 1 (Max Original, Brazil)
January 28th
Chopped, Season 60 (Food Network)
January 29th
The Flip Off, Season 1 (HGTV)
January 30th
Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 1A (Max Original)
The Other Side (Del Otro Lado Del Jardín) (Max Original, Colombia)
January 31st
Guy’s Ultimate Family Cruise (Food Network)
The Eastern Gate (Przesmyk), Season 1 (Max Original, Poland)