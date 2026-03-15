Exciting DCU Release Thrown into Doubt as Fans Spot Concerning Update

There was an exciting DCU release that comic book fans were looking forward to, but it might be dead in the water. The DCU is slowly coming into form as James Gunn waits for scripts before green-lighting anything. Gunn is smart enough to know that rushing things to release will never offer fans a great movie or TV show, and it is better to have everything lined up before starting actual production. That is why almost nothing that has been rumored has been moved to active development, as Gunn only wants to release the best of the best. Sadly, this means that certain shows and movies have been shelved and even canceled.

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The X account DC Universe Daily posted the news that David Jenkins had deleted all his posts concerning the show and also unfollowed James Gunn on social media. According to the post, they speculated this meant that the show was canceled and is not moving forward, or it is still in development, but with new writers attached. However, there is no confirmation yet since it hasn’t been green-lit yet.

It looks like the Booster Gold project may not be happening, as David Jenkins has deleted all his posts related to the show and has also unfollowed James Gunn.



I think this could go one of two ways:



– The show has been cancelled and is no longer moving forward



– The project is… pic.twitter.com/AyYI6U9zit — DC Universe Daily (@DCdaily) March 15, 2026

What Do David Jenkins Actions Mean for Booster Gold?

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

David Jenkins is a screenwriter who created the sitcoms Our Flag Means Death for HBO Max and People of Earth for TBS. James Gunn hired him to write the pilot episode of Booster Gold for a possible HBO Max release. Jenkins was actually the second person hired to do this, as he replaced Danny McBride, who was initially attached to write the pilot episode. If his script had been accepted to go to series, Jenkins would have also served as the showrunner. This was never set in gold.

The truth is that James Gunn has shot down numerous ideas since taking over as the co-head of the DCU because the script quality was not up to the standards he has set for the studio. The fact that David Jenkins deleted everything he had posted about Booster Gold and then unfollowed James Gunn on social media makes it sound like Gunn passed on his involvement after reading the script. Whether this means they are on bad terms or if it is just Jenkins cutting ties and moving on remains unknown. When accepted as the screenwriter, he called James Gunn one of his “creative heroes.”

However, this does not mean Booster Gold is dead at the DCU. Remember, Danny McBride was attached first, and he has some incredibly successful shows to his name, including HBO’s own The Righteous Gemstones. The difference here is that Danny McBride dropped out of Booster Gold because he chose to leave, whether it was because of love or a lack of passion for the project. That said, Peter Safron also said at the time they were “not quite there” with Booster Gold, with Gunn saying, “the scripts aren’t quite where I want them to be.” With Jenkins out, Booster Gold won’t get made until Gunn is happy with the script.

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