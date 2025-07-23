DCU Reveals Next TV Series Starring a Fan-Favorite Character With a Huge Update

The DC Universe franchise is off to a great start with Superman‘s box office performance, setting the stage for a bevy of other projects. DC Studios currently has multiple films and TV shows in development, and one of those TV shows just took a significant step forward. According to Deadline, Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins has been brought on to write a Booster Gold pilot for HBO Max. If the series gets a green light, Jenkins would also serve as showrunner. Additional information, such as casting or when Booster Gold could go into production, is unknown for the time being.

Booster Gold has been in the works for some time. During a DC Studios press event back in February, James Gunn shared an update on its progress, noting that it was “going pretty strong.” He had previously explained the lack of updates concerning Booster Gold by sharing that the scripts “aren’t quite what I want them to be.” Throughout his tenure as DC Studios co-head, Gunn has maintained that no project will move to production without a completed script he’s happy with.

When Gunn unveiled the first slate of DCU projects, “Gods and Monsters” a couple of years ago, Booster Gold was one of the first TV shows highlighted. He described the series as “a story of a superhero’s imposter syndrome,” as the narrative follows Michael Jon “Booster” Carter, who uses technology from his time to travel back to the present day and pretend to be a superhero. Since the Booster Gold announcement, fan art has imagined actors such as Ryan Gosling, Glen Powell, and Chris Pratt in the role.

The DCU will release its first TV project later this summer when Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on HBO Max in August. Gunn recently announced a Peacemaker podcast companion series that offers deep dives into the show’s production and clarifies what is and isn’t canon in the DCU. The first season of Peacemaker was set in the old DC Extended Universe. DC Studios is also developing Paradise Lost, a TV show about the Amazons of Themyscira, and Lanterns comes out next year.

Just because Jenkins is penning the Booster Gold pilot doesn’t mean anything is imminent. DC Studios killed a movie that had a director attached, so no project is truly safe until the cameras start rolling. Before Booster Gold moves forward, Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will need to sign off on the script and perhaps even give the show a series order. So fan’s shouldn’t expect to hear about anything regarding casting for a while — unless the script quickly develops and is approved in the near future.

Hopefully, Booster Gold stays on track. The show has the potential to be a different kind of superhero story, keeping things fresh and interesting in the realm of comic book adaptations. Similar to Clayface embracing R-rated body horror, a story about a time-traveling superhero imposter could serve as another illustration of DC Studios’ commitment to bringing a variety of tones and styles to the franchise. Gunn’s had success on the small screen with Peacemaker, and ideally Booster Gold will follow suit and bring another fan-favorite character to live-action.