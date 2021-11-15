The first look at the final chapter for F Is For Family has officially arrived. On Monday, Netflix debuted a nearly three-minute-long look at the animated series, which will be debuting its fifth and final season later this month. This gives fans a look at what to expect for the finale of the irreverent animated series, which is co-created by and stars Bill Burr. The series follows the Murphys, an Irish-American family, throughout the 1970s in the fictional town of Rustvale, Pennsylvania. In addition to Burr, the cast of F Is for Family includes Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, and Sam Rockwell.

“Thank you to all the fans that watched this show. Thanks to Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley Victoria Vaughn, Ted Sarandos and all the INCREDIBLE writers, performers, animators, editors and musicians that made this show happen,” Burr said on Thursday. “Special thanks to the Captain of the Ship: The great Mike Price! I love all you guys!”

“Working on this show with the great Bill Burr, Vince Vaughn, and our amazing cast, writers, producers and crew has been the greatest joy of my life, and I’m thrilled that we get to do one more season with the Murphys,” said Price. “I’ll be forever grateful to everyone at Netflix, Gaumont and Wild West who let us share this stressed-out, foul-mouthed and loving family with the world.”

“It has been so great to see Mike and Bill – two guys I admire and respect – create something like this and build it from the ground-up. It has been a lot of fun getting to be a part of it, and I’m looking forward to continuing to support their vision, for the final season,” added Vince Vaughn, one of the show’s producers. “A big thanks to Ted Sarandos and the whole Netflix team for being so supportive during this great journey.”

The final season of F Is For Family is set to be released on November 25th exclusively on Netflix.