F Is For Family Fans Outraged Netflix Is Ending The Show

Earlier today came the shocking news that Netflix's original animated series F Is for Family had been renewed for a fifth season, which will also be its last. Based on the statements released by the show's executive producers, it seems like they were prepared for a final journey with the Murphy family, but as can be expected the fandom was not. As soon as the announcement debuted of "fifth and final" there were calls to revive it, bring it back, and start a petition. Frankly we haven't seen people this upset about a Netflix series ending...well the last time they announced a show was ending. Take a look at the wide variety of reactions below.

Comedian Bill Burr stars in and co-created the series with Michael Price, lending his voice to the patriarch of the Murphy Family. The show follows the Irish-American clan throughout the 1970s.In addition to Burr, the cast of F Is for Family includes Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, and Sam Rockwell.

“Thank you to all the fans that watched this show. Thanks to Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley Victoria Vaughn, Ted Sarandos and all the INCREDIBLE writers, performers, animators, editors and musicians that made this show happen,” Burr said on Thursday. “Special thanks to the Captain of the Ship: The great Mike Price! I love all you guys!”

“Working on this show with the great Bill Burr, Vince Vaughn, and our amazing cast, writers, producers and crew has been the greatest joy of my life, and I’m thrilled that we get to do one more season with the Murphys," said Price. "I’ll be forever grateful to everyone at Netflix, Gaumont and Wild West who let us share this stressed-out, foul-mouthed and loving family with the world."

“It has been so great to see Mike and Bill – two guys I admire and respect – create something like this and build it from the ground-up. It has been a lot of fun getting to be a part of it, and I’m looking forward to continuing to support their vision, for the final season,” added Vince Vaughn, one of the show's producers. “A big thanks to Ted Sarandos and the whole Netflix team for being so supportive during this great journey.”

The first four seasons of F Is for Family are currently available to stream on Netflix. The fifth season hasn't been given a premiere date just yet but it will arrive at some point in 2021.