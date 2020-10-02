F Is For Family Fans Outraged Netflix Is Ending The Show
Earlier today came the shocking news that Netflix's original animated series F Is for Family had been renewed for a fifth season, which will also be its last. Based on the statements released by the show's executive producers, it seems like they were prepared for a final journey with the Murphy family, but as can be expected the fandom was not. As soon as the announcement debuted of "fifth and final" there were calls to revive it, bring it back, and start a petition. Frankly we haven't seen people this upset about a Netflix series ending...well the last time they announced a show was ending. Take a look at the wide variety of reactions below.
Comedian Bill Burr stars in and co-created the series with Michael Price, lending his voice to the patriarch of the Murphy Family. The show follows the Irish-American clan throughout the 1970s.In addition to Burr, the cast of F Is for Family includes Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, and Sam Rockwell.
“Thank you to all the fans that watched this show. Thanks to Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley Victoria Vaughn, Ted Sarandos and all the INCREDIBLE writers, performers, animators, editors and musicians that made this show happen,” Burr said on Thursday. “Special thanks to the Captain of the Ship: The great Mike Price! I love all you guys!”
“Working on this show with the great Bill Burr, Vince Vaughn, and our amazing cast, writers, producers and crew has been the greatest joy of my life, and I’m thrilled that we get to do one more season with the Murphys," said Price. "I’ll be forever grateful to everyone at Netflix, Gaumont and Wild West who let us share this stressed-out, foul-mouthed and loving family with the world."
“It has been so great to see Mike and Bill – two guys I admire and respect – create something like this and build it from the ground-up. It has been a lot of fun getting to be a part of it, and I’m looking forward to continuing to support their vision, for the final season,” added Vince Vaughn, one of the show's producers. “A big thanks to Ted Sarandos and the whole Netflix team for being so supportive during this great journey.”
The first four seasons of F Is for Family are currently available to stream on Netflix. The fifth season hasn't been given a premiere date just yet but it will arrive at some point in 2021.
NOOOOOOOOO
THEY CANCELLED F IS FOR FAMILY NOOOOOOOOO— Traefalgar D Law (0-3 Cue Purple Rain) (@hardy_nathaniel) October 1, 2020
Sad to see it go
Sad to see it go, but glad it had solid run. A lot of shows keep cranking out redundant content for years, but F is for Family always feels fresh. I’d rather it end on a good note than dwindle into nothing. Fantastic work from everyone involved.— Carli (@ItsameaCarli) October 1, 2020
EXCUSE ME
"F Is For Family has been renewed for a fifth..."
Me: "FUCK YES!"
"And final season."
Me: "EX-FUCKING- SCUSE ME!!!"#FIsForFamily pic.twitter.com/nka2hvsYEi— Leticia Eibel Fermin (@lef_1995) October 1, 2020
Language
F IS FOR FAMILY IS ONLY GETTING ONE MORE SEASON
FUCK YOU @netflix— Dean🏳️🌈 #BLM (@VaguelyDean) October 1, 2020
Why is everything ending?!
Nooo F is For Family getting one final season 😭 Love that show
Why is everything ending?!— Marshall (@MarshallMC17) October 1, 2020
Bring it back!!!!
@netflix y’all bullshittin! We need F is For Family!! Bring it back!!!! https://t.co/M6yQFsZ5Pe— B.Loveless (@bloveless247) October 1, 2020
Bad news
Good news F is for family is bought back for a 5th season
Bad news this is the last
F U C K
Welp atleast it's not canceled https://t.co/FHOvKl65ND— thespookybrandtv🎃☠️ (@keithwhitebrand) October 1, 2020
Damnit Bill
Final season? Damnit Bill 😡 https://t.co/ZwUf4eAjuU— Tom Z (@tzo1993) October 1, 2020
need to start a petion
@FIFFNetflix we need to start a petion to save f is for family— Vanessa Engineer (@Samswife12) October 1, 2020
https://t.co/lnbt6bVDFR pic.twitter.com/HjPx6Jmrh6— Romeo 💛👊🏽 (@itssrromeo) October 1, 2020