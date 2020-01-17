Sorry for Your Loss and Limetown Cancelled by Facebook Watch

It’s no secret that the television landscape has been in a state of flux, especially as new streaming services have tried to shift a focus away from traditional viewing. Facebook Watch has become an interesting player in those proceedings, after debuting an array of original programming in the summer of 2017. Unfortunately, Facebook has brought down the proverbial hammer on two of its most high-profile scripted series — Sorry For Your Loss and Limetown. According to a new report from Deadline, Facebook Watch has decided not to renew Sorry For Your Loss for a third season, and Limetown for a second. Sorry For Your Loss is reportedly being shopped around to other networks.

Sorry For Your Loss followed a young woman named Leigh Shaw (Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision‘s Elizabeth Olsen) who reevaluated her life and relationships following the death of her husband. The series also starred Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Kelly Marie Tran, Unicorn Store‘s Mamaoudou Athie, and Jessica Jones‘ Janet McTeer.

Limetown, which is based on the narrative podcast of the same name, followed Lia Haddock (The Sinner‘s Jessica Biel), a public radio journalist who gets sucked into a conspiracy while investigating the disappearance of over 300 people in a Tennessee neuroscience facility. The series also starred The King’s Man‘s Stanley Tucci, The Fosters‘ Sherri Saum, A Hologram for the King‘s Alexander Black, and The 100‘s Alessandro Juliani.

According to Deadline’s report, Facebook Watch is set to “significantly” scale back on their scripted programming but could leave the door open if the right project comes along. Unscripted programming – such as Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and Mike Rowe’s Returning the Favor – has appeared to do much better among Facebook’s users. The service reportedly still has several scripted series in various stages of development which are still on track to be released, including a second season of Blumhouse Television’s Sacred Lies which will be released next month.

