The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New Disney+ Ad Removes Release Date From Marvel Show

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now listed as Coming Soon and fans are completely bewildered by the revelation. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s series was supposed to hit in the fall of this year. But, the coronavirus pandemic has completely thrown everything in entertainment into chaos. Now, it remains unclear if the series will be able to make this year. So, it would seem as though this is a way for Disney to hedge their bets when it comes to the highly-anticipated show. Various reports have said that Falcon and the Winter Soldier heading back to the Czech Republic for some more filming. It wasn’t that long ago that people were freaking about new looks at the two leads’ costumes in the upcoming Disney+ project. So, as everything in 2020, the future is uncertain.

NOW WAIT A DAMN MINUTE?!? COMING SOON?!?!!!!! HELLO?!!! 2020 SOON?!? pic.twitter.com/DFDttjDLAy — Ant-Cam (@planetcameron) September 21, 2020

