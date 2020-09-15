The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie Shares New Look at Costume

Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has quietly resumed production in Atlanta, Georgia. The Disney+ title assembled its cast and crew to finish work on thee upcoming series earlier in September after shutting down amidst the coronavirus pandemic in March. Now, Anthony Mackie is back in action as The Falcon and he is not being shy about it. The actor suited up in Sam Wilson's super hero suit and took to social media to share a black and white preview of the new suit. There are no wings and we can't see it in all of its colorful glory but it's still a crumb of content which Marvel fans are longing for.

"The boyz are back in town," Mackie wrote on Twitter. "Having fun while social distancing." The actor is enjoying a cigar in the photo, a luxury he regularly takes advantage of during breaks from work.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was originally supposed to hit Disney+ in August of 2020 but due to the delay in production, it was not able to complete the 6-episode run of hour-long stories. There is no official word on when the series will debut on Disney+ just yet. The photo from Mackie on the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier can be seen in the tweet below.

The boyz are back in town! Having fun while social distancing... #wintersoldiershot #FalconandtheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/hpCy7vuFFa — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) September 15, 2020

The first surprises for Mackie came right when he saw the public The Falcon and The Winter Soldier footage for the first time. "I was surprised that they used me [throwing the shield] because you have a double, a dude that looks like you who's like a gymnast and he does all this stuff," Mackie told ComicBook.com in February. "That's when they're like, 'All right, Anthony, you do it.' And I'm like, 'Dude, you just saw what this dude did! How you gonna asked me to do that?' So, I was surprised when I saw the Super Bowl trailer that they actually used me throwing the shield."

That vibranium shield also has a bit of weight to it. "That thing is heavy dude," Mackie went on. "That thing is it's like 12 pounds. So you're standing there with 12 pounds on your arm all day after a while your shoulder just gives. So, we have some pretty cool shield throwing sequences."

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier does not yet have a release date. Are you excited for it? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!