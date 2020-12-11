Chris Evans Reacts to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer

✖

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe always knew that, when Steve Rogers stepped down, the Captain America shield and mantle would go to either Bucky Barnes or Sam Wilson. Steve rightfully chose Sam to take his place after deciding to stay in the past and live the simple life he'd always dreamed of. What folks may not have always expected, though, is a full on team-up between Sam and Bucky, especially considering their frenemy relationship. But Cap's two best friends are putting aside their differences and working together for a new series called The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the man who passed the torch is certainly excited to see them side-by-side.

Chris Evans starred as Captain America in several MCU movies, working alongside both Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Now that his former co-stars are leading a project on their own, Evans couldn't be happier. After Marvel shared the trailer for the series on Thursday, Evans shared his enthusiasm on Twitter.

When Cap gets excited enough to include a fire emoji AND the eyes, you know you've done a great job. There's no doubt Mackie and Stan are doing Evans proud.

In addition to Mackie and Stan, the series will feature the return of Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. Wyatt Russell also stars in the series as John Walker.

According Stan, who has been a part of the MCU since Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will combine the best elements of a TV format with the spectacle of the MCU.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan said. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on March 19, 2021 on Disney+.