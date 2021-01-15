Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Anthony Mackie Says He and Sebastian Stan Are "At Our Worst"

✖

With WandaVision just hours away, the mighty Marvel promotional machine will turn its eyes toward Falcon and Winter Soldier, a series coming to Disney+ in just two months. The series, which spins out of the events of Avengers: Endgame and centers on Captain America's old partners Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as they navigate the post-Endgame landscape, take on the responsibility of carrying the Captain America mantle without Steve Rogers around, and find themselves face to face with his would-be successor, U.S. Agent.

That, according to series star Mackie, is going to show Falcon and Winter Soldier -- and Mackie and Stan -- at "their worst." The series, which was originally set to launch in August, will feature a blend of new and old characters from the world of Captain America.

To be more precise, he told NBC's Today that the series is "me and Sebastian (Stan) at our worst, doing our worst, having the most fun."

After the wild experimentation and trippy multiverse hijinks of WandaVision, the more grounded (but still fantastical) Falcon and Winter Soldier will prepare fans for the May release of Black Widow, the first new Marvel movie in almost two years due to pandemic-related delays that pushed it and other projects back on the schedule.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer.

Rumors started to circulate earlier today that Chris Evans might reprise his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America in a future project, which made fans question everything they thought they knew about Falcon and Winter Soldier. Evans has since denied any knowledge of talks to come back, and earlier today, a photo of an action figure leaked that depicted Sam Wilson in a fairly comics-accurate version of his Captain America costume. We'll have more on that mystery as it unfolds in the coming weeks.

Also starring Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl from Captain America: Civil War, as well as Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Wyatt Russell, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres in March on Disney+.