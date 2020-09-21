Fall TV 2018 Major Cast Changes

This fall, there are some big casting changes coming to the fictional worlds of TV in upcoming season premieres.

Some shows, such as NCIS, are saying goodbye to beloved characters that have been around for years. Other shows are introducing new faces to their main cast, while there are a few oddballs recasting existing roles.

These days, shows are not shy about replacing actors in their main cast. Even in the age when audiences are most likely to object, major shows such as Game of Thrones have switched the faces of their characters completely.

These days, fans love to start online petitions, begging networks and studios to keep things the way they are, but they can rarely stop the momentum behind the scenes.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest casting shakeups coming this fall.

‘Lethal Weapon’

One of this year’s most shocking recasting stories is that of Murtagh in Lethal Weapon on Fox.

The show fired Clayne Crawford from the role. Rather than recasting the action icon, Seann William Scott was hired to play a new character — reportedly a relative of Murtagh’s.

‘Arrow’

Season 7 will see a lot of changes in the world of Arrow on The CW, including exits and entrances. Colton Haynes will return to the main cast as Ollie’s sidekick, Roy Harper, while Willa Holland — who play Thea Queen — will not return. Paul Blackthorne will also be leaving his role as Quentin Lance.

‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW is built on cast changes, and the forthcoming fourth season is no exception.

This time, John Constantine (Matt Ryan) will be a series regular, as will Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford.) Meanwhile, Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) willgo from the time-travelling series back to The Flash.

‘The Flash’

The Flash is adding three characters to its main cast in season 4 on The CW, including

Cecile (Danielle Nicolet,) Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy).

‘Supergirl’

Jeremy Jordan is coming back to Supergirl for season 4 on The CW, though he will reportedly only appear in as a recurring character.

Meanwhile, Mon-El (Chris Wood) will not be returning, but Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) has been promoted to the main cast.

‘Riverdale’

(Photo: The CW)

Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is moving up to the regualar cast for Riverdale season 3 on The CW, along with Reggie (Charles Melton).

‘The Gifted’

The Gifted on Fox has cast Grace Byers in a new role. She is expected to play Reeva, who will team up with The Frost Sisters, Polaris and Andy in the Inner Circle.

‘Doctor Who’

Three actors — Bradley Walsh, Sotin Cole and Mandip Gill — have joined the cast of Doctor Who for the new season on BBC America, while Sharon D. Clarke will reportedly play a “returning role.”

‘The Good Doctor’

Last year’s breakout medical drama, The Good Doctor, has a lot of changes coming for season 2 on ABC.

Dr. Blaize (Lisa Edelstein) is expected to recur, while Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann,) Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee,) Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) and Lea (Paige Spara) have all been promoted to series regulars. Sadly, Dr. Jared Kalu will not be returning for the next season.

‘Chicago Fire’ And ‘Chicago P.D.’

Gabriela Dawson, played by Monica Raymund, is saying goodbye to Chicago Fire after six consecutive years. On Chicago P.D. another original cast member, Elias Koteas is stepping out of his role as Alvin Olinsky.

‘Empire’

In season 5, Nicole Ari Parker will reportedly join the main cast of Empire as Giselle.

‘The Conners’

Roseanne Barr is the only member of the Conner family not headed for the ABC new spin-off. Fans’ heads are spinning wondering how the show will write off its matriarch.

‘Dynasty’

Nicolette Sheridan has joined the main cast of Dynasty on The CW in her role as Alexis, though, sadly, Nathalie Kelley will not be returning as Cristal.

‘9-1-1’

When 9-1-1 returns in the fall on Fox, Connie Britton will no longer be in the main cast.

However, according to a report by TVLine, she may make a guest appearance on the show. Meanwhile, Jennifer Love Hewitt will be joining the cast as a new operator named Maddie, and Ryan Guzman will be playing a new firefighter named Eddie Diaz.

May and Harry — played by Corinne Massiah and Marcanthonee Reis, respectively — have also been promoted to the main cast.

‘Grey’s Anatamoy’

Actresses Kim Raver, Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew are all departing from Grey’s Anatomy for the upcoming 15th season on ABC. There has been speculation about Sandra Oh’s return.

‘Last Man Standing’

Molly Ephraim is not returing for the reboot of Last Man Standing on Fox, though her character, Mandy Baxter, might be. Producers are reportedly looking to recast her role at the moment.

‘Get Shorty’

Amy Seimetz is coming back to Get Shorty this season on Epix, as are Steven Weber, Andrew Leeds and Sonya Walger.

‘How to Get Away With Murder’

(Photo: ABC)

Gabriel Maddox (Rome Flynn) is moving up to the main cast for season 5 of How to Get Away with Murder on ABC.

‘NCIS’

(Photo: CBS)

Pauley Perrette left NCIS after 15 years on the CBS show, TV’s most-watch procedural drama.

It’s unclear whether the series will try and put a new forensic scientist in her place, but Wilmer Valderrama is definitely returning.

NCIS season 15 ended with a cliffhanger that left Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) as a hostage possibly near his death.

‘Outlander’

Season 4 of Outlander on Starz will introduce Bolly Boyd as Gerald Forbes, a wealthy lawyer who has previously worked for Jocasta Cameron. Boyd is best known for playing Pippin in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

‘Ray Donovan’

(Photo: Showtime)

Susan Sarandon is joining the main cast of Ray Donovan this year on Showtime, while

Graham Rogers’ character Smitty will also move into a more central role.

‘The Resident’

Melina Kanakaredes, Moran Atias and Merrin Dungey are all leaving The Resident for its second season on Fox. Meanwhile, Jane Leeves has been cast as an orthopedic surgeon named Kitt Voss.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s character Dr. A.J. Austin has been promoted to series regular, as has Glenn Morshower’s Marshall Winthrop.

‘Shameless’

Richard Flood is joining the main cast of Shameless on Showtime as Fi’s boyfriend, Ford, while Dan Lauria will reportedly recur as a disgraced congressman.

‘Star’

Brandy Norwood is moving up to the main cast in season 3 of Star on Fox as Cassie.

‘S.W.A.T.’

Commander Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) is expected to be a part of the main cast in season 2 of S.W.A.T. on CBS.

‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead is making some bold changes in season 9 on AMC.

Jon Bernthal will reportedly make a return appeareance as Shane, while both Avi Nash and Callan Mcauliffe — Siddiq and Alden, respectively — are moving up to the main cast.

They have big shoes to fill, as the show is rumored to be saying goodbye to both Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan.) Exactly how they’ll go remains to be seen.