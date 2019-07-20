Family Guy Season 18 Trailer Features Beavis and Butt-Head

The crossover you probably didn’t know that you wanted will finally take place later this year! No, we aren’t talking about the DuckTales, Darkwing Duck, and TaleSpin crossover — we’re talking about the meeting of Beavis and Butthead with Family Guy‘s Peter Griffin! And it’s all happening on Family Guy Season 18, premiering this fall on FOX.

Fresh off of an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, a brand new sizzle reel played for the upcoming season of Family Guy. There’s a lot of laughs to be had here, but ’90s kids will likely be obsessed with Seth MacFarlane’s iconic laugh as Peter Griffin being mixed up with Mike Judge’s appearance as Beavis and Butthead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The four-minute sizzle reel also includes gags about cat people, the hit John Travolta and Nicolas Cage classic Face/Off, and Meg’s inability to get a boyfriend. Basically, it hits all the right notes for the long-time Family Guy fans.

Apparently, Mike Judge himself is doing the voices for Beavis and Butthead. This marks his return to FOX after the end of his long running series King of the Hill, which finished its run in 2010.

FOX is proud of their upcoming slate, as the boss of the network teased earlier this year at the Television Critics Association event.

“If you’re an animator, there is no better place to showcase your work than Sunday nights on FOX,” network president Charlie Collier said. “This is the network that set the standard for primetime animation. The Simpsons and Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are the heavyweights of the genre, and we’re intent on finding the next generation of culture-defining animated comedies to join them.”

Check out the synopsis from FOX below:

“FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Recently, both the series’ creator and lead voice actor, Seth MacFarlane (voice of “Brian Griffin,” “Peter Griffin” and “Stewie Griffin”), and Alex Borstein (voice of “Lois Griffin) were nominated for the 2018 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.”

Family Guy returns to the FOX Animation Domination block on September29th, airing on Sundays.