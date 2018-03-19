‘Family Guy’: Stewie Reveals His Accent Isn’t Real

In tonight’s new episode of Family Guy, Stewie Griffin shocked viewers by admitting something he’s been lying about since the very first episode. Stewie’s English accent is all a farce, and his real voice just sounds like Seth MacFarlane.

Throughout tonight’s episode, the running joke was that Dr. Pritchfield (voiced by Ian McKellen) couldn’t tell that Stewie spoke with an accent. As one would imagine, this infuriates Stewie to no end.

Later on in the episode, Stewie is opening up about who he really is, and how he tries to hide behind a facade. This is where he admits that he doesn’t speak with an accent at all.

“Everything about me is this carefully constructed persona designed to keep people at arm’s length,” Stewie says. “This isn’t even how I really talk.”

Now, his voice changes to a very normal, American voice.

“This is. This is how I talk,” he admits. “The accent is nothing more than an affectation, a coat of armor to get me through the day. Just an image I cultivated so that I could feel special. Wow, what a relief. For once to talk with my real voice without the burden of trying to sound like someone I’m not.”

Dr. Pritchfield then continued with the joke about the accent, saying that he didn’t hear anything different. This prompted Stewie to speak like multiple characters, including Peter Griffin and Quagmire, all of which are voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane.

Fortunately, for those who enjoy Stewie’s usual accent, he began using it again at the end of the episode. The therapy session taught Stewie that he didn’t want to be like everyone else, and he enjoyed putting on a mask and being superior to others around him.

New episodes of Family Guy air on Sunday nights at 9pm ET on FOX.