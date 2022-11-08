Fargo Season 5 Adds Fan-Favorite Kids in the Hall Star

Fargo is coming back for a fifth season on FX, and once again the acclaimed series is boasting an absolutely loaded cast. Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh will be leading the way for Fargo Season 5, which is the first installment to be set in the present day. This week, another notable name joined the show's ranks, in the form of a beloved comedian from The Kids in the Hall.

According to Deadline, Dave Foley has joined the cast of Fargo Season 5 in a series regular role. Foley is best known for his role in the comedy group The Kids in the Hall, and he also voiced Flik in Pixar's 1998 film A Bug's Life. In Fargo, Foley will be playing the role of Danish Graves, an in-house counsel and advisor to billionaire Lorraine Lyon (Leigh).

In addition to the names already mentioned, Fargo Season 5 will also star Stranger Things breakout Joe Keery, New Girl scene-stealer Lamorne Morris, and Never Have I Ever's Richa Moorjani.

There are very few details available regarding Fargo Season 5, but Noah Hawley has revealed that the season will take place in 2019, the most recent main setting of the series to-date. Past seasons of Fargo included stars such as Ewan McGregor, Chris Rock, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Martin Freeman, and Billy Bob Thornton.

"Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television," Michael Wright, president of scripted television at MGM, said in a statement when Season 5 was first announced. "We cannot wait to see his vision for Season 5 come to life with our partners at FX."

"Noah and [producer] Warren [Littlefield] have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series," added Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment.

Are you looking forward to the next season of Fargo on FX?