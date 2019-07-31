Amazon Developing Fast Color TV Adaptation from Viola Davis

The indie darling Fast Color might have gone under your radar over the past year, but it looks like the one-of-a-kind superhero story is about to be told in a whole new way. According to a new report from Deadline, Amazon Studios is developing a television adaptation of the 2018 film, which will hail from JuVee Productions, a production company owned by Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon.

Fast Color will follow Ruth, a former drug addict and runaway, who returns home and rediscovers the special powers she thought she lost, powers that her family have long kept hidden from the public. Three Generations of black women reconnect and as they learn more about themselves and the generations who came before, they begin to realize that one of them could save the world.

The original film starred Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ruth, Lorraine Toussaint as Bo, and Saniyya Sidney as Bo. It debuted to critical acclaim at 2018’s South by Southwest festival, and was ultimately released by Codeblack films in April of this year.

The television adaptation will also be developed by Julia Hart and Jordan Horowitz, who wrote the film adaptation. Hart and Horowitz will write the pilot, which hart will direct. Davis, Tennon and Andrew Wang will executive produce for JuVee, along with Hart and Horowitz for Original Headquarters, and Liddell and Pete Shilaimon for LD.

“Since the day we premiered at SXSW, there has been an incredible outpouring of grassroots support for this film,” Hart said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to continue living in this world, with these women, and can’t imagine better partners than Viola and Julius and Mickey and Pete and everyone at Amazon.”

“Our commitment at JuVee as artists is what fuels our imagination. We want to play. We want to challenge. We want to ask, “What if….,” said Davis and Tennon. “Fast Color allows us to live in a world that fullﬁlls all of the above. It’s a story and world that reminds us that not only do we have a soul, but we have extraordinary, unlikely women who ﬁercely protect it.”

