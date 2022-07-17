FBI Showrunner Confirms Surprising Character Death

Season 4 of CBS's FBI saw a surprising development for one of its characters, Special Agent Rina Trenholm. Played by The Void's Kathleen Munroe, Trenholm first debuted on the series in Season 3 and, as Season 4 began seemed to be in a position to become a major member of the team — at least until the episode "Unfinished Business" saw the character shot and left in critical condition. Two episodes later, it's revealed that Trenholm has died and while the death took place off camera, series showrunner Rick Eid confirmed to TVLine that Trenholm is indeed dead, and Munroe has left the series' cast.

"It just felt like an exciting [storyline development], and something that could really happen," Eid said before adding, "she's not coming back; she is in fact dead."

FBI ended its fourth season back in May and work is about to begin on the show's fifth season. When the series does return, it will be not only without Munroe's Trenholm, but it will be without Missy Peregrym as well — at least for a bit longer. The star is currently on maternity leave and will remain on maternity leave until September, despite the series entering production soon. Peregrym and husband Tom Oakley welcomed a new daughter on June 6th.

"FBI is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September," the actress shared. "I'm relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community."

Peregrym had previously temporarily exited FBI in April of this year with Shantel VanSanten's Special Agent Nina Chase filling in. Eid explained at the time that narratively, the absence of Peregrym's Maggie would ultimately be "pretty traumatic".

"The reality is that [Maggie's recovery] is a journey, it's going to be a while," Eid revealed to TVLine. "When she does come back, whenever that is, she'll probably for the most part be the same ol' Maggie, but she did go through something pretty traumatic. There are not only physical injuries but maybe some emotional ones, and that may affect how she sees the world and how she handles cases."

FBI has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6. It is set to return on September 30th.