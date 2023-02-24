Fear the Walking Dead Filming Series Finale

To quote Madison Clark: "No one's gone until they're gone." And while Fear the Walking Dead still has 12 episodes left to air before the end, filming has begun on the series finale. In January, AMC announced the two-part eighth season of the Walking Dead spin-off would be the last, with the first six episodes premiering May 14th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC/AMC+ and the final six coming later in 2023. The announcement came just months after The Walking Dead series finale in November and as part of an update on the "next phase" of the Walking Dead Universe, which will live on with new spin-offs Dead City, Daryl Dixon, and Rick & Michonne.

On Instagram, cinematographer David Morrison announced filming is underway on the Fear the Walking Dead series finale with a behind-the-scenes look from the Savannah, Georgia, set. Directing the finale is Fear veteran executive producer Michael E. Satrazemis, The Walking Dead's longtime director of photography who made his directorial debut on "The Grove" episode of the original series.

The directing-producer's credits include many of Fear's key episodes, including season 4's "No One's Gone," season 6's "The Door," and most recently season 7's "Amina," the exit episode for Alycia Debnam-Carey's Alicia Clark.

"It's a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, said in a statement announcing the end of Fear. "And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise — two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl. Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne's unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year."

McDermott continued: "This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world."

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 stars Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis and David Alpert, and is produced by AMC Studios.

Fear the Walking Dead: The Final Season – Part 1 premieres May 14th on AMC and AMC+, followed by The Walking Dead: Dead City in June and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon later in 2023.

