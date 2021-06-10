Teddy Drops a Bomb on the Fear the Walking Dead Finale’s Opening Credits

Teddy Maddox (John Glover) ushers in a second apocalypse when the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead goes nuclear. The escaped serial killer, locked away decades ago by detective John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) but freed from prison by the outbreak of a zombie apocalypse, is bringing about his "new beginning" with a submarine-launched missile that will soon unload ten warheads over Texas. The imminent destruction leaves the survivors scrambling for safety in the Season 6 finale, "The Beginning," where Teddy escapes with twisted true believer Dakota (Zoe Colletti) for front row seats to watch the blast threatening to annihilate Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and his group of survivors.

"We're not just gonna go with one apocalypse. We're gonna add a second apocalypse, and this time it's nuclear," Walking Dead Universe veteran Lennie James said in the trailer for the anxiety-filled finale. "It's a cracking episode. So many decisions are made. So many issues are brought up and dealt with, and a projection of what the future can possibly be."

As Morgan and Grace (Karen David) hunker down at the beached submarine where Teddy and Riley (Nick Stahl) fired the missile that Morgan and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) were too late to stop, Dorie Sr. and widowed daughter in law June (Jenna Elfman) track Teddy for a reunion 40 years in the making. Elsewhere, Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) split off to find safety, while Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) recognizes a familiar voice with coordinates that could mean salvation — if he can be trusted to determine he heard what he thinks he heard.

"For all of the different characters, all of it happens within that held breath," James said. "And then we're gonna really, really find out what our characters are made of, and that's the bump in [episode] 16."

"The Beginning" is now streaming on AMC+.