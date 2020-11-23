Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Final Episodes Trailer Released

Fear the Walking Dead warns of death, destruction, and decay in the first trailer for the final episodes of season 6. In the promo aired after Sunday's midseason finale, "Damage From the Inside," series newcomer John Glover (Smallville, The Good Wife, Evil) plays a doomsayer behind "the end is the beginning" cult. This emerging threat has spent the half-season terrorizing the settlements led by a cornered Virginia (Colby Minifie), who orders Ranger Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) to hunt down the remainder of the survivors taken from Humbug's Gulch in the season 5 finale "End of the Line."

As Morgan Jones (Lennie James) fosters a quickly growing community hidden away from Virginia and her Rangers — giving shelter to escapees Alicia, Althea (Maggie Grace), Dwight (Austin Amelio), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), and Virginia's younger sister Dakota (Zoe Colletti) — Morgan's mission to reunite his splintered group grows more urgent when Virginia threatens to execute four of his own.

In the gloomy trailer for the nine-episode half-season returning in 2021, Virginia lines up and threatens to kill Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Sarah (Mo Collins), and a pregnant Grace (Karen David). Elsewhere, Morgan reunites with sharpshooter John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), who fled Virginia's rule — leaving behind new wife June (Jenna Elfman) — in "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg."

"It's the place that we see him building, the one that Isaac (Michael Abbott Jr.) led him to at the end of 601. We're going to continue to see how he builds that up with the ultimate goal of reuniting the family and bringing them all behind the dam wall there," showrunner Ian Goldberg told ComicBook.com about Morgan's tucked-away safe spot. "Obviously, that's a tall order, and with everybody split apart under different encampments for Virginia, it's going to be tricky, but we're building toward that moment in the next several episodes."

Added showrunner Andrew Chambliss, "I do think the one question that Morgan hasn't asked himself is if he can build this place. Given everything everyone's been through, are they all going to want to live behind that wall together?"

Fear the Walking Dead returns with new episodes in 2021 on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.