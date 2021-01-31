Fear the Walking Dead Filming Returns to Where Madison Clark Seemingly Died

✖

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 will film in Round Rock, Texas, just minutes from where Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) appeared to die in the fourth season of the Walking Dead spin-off. The Texas-based zombie drama was first filmed in Austin and nearby Round Rock in Season 4, transforming the Dell Diamond baseball stadium into the post-apocalyptic community home to Madison and her group of survivors. In Fear's most recent midseason finale, "Damage From the Inside," Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) referenced the location when she considered returning to the stadium to escape new enemy Virginia (Colby Minifie).

Filming returns to Round Rock on Tuesday, February 2, according to a notice posted on the official City of Round Rock website:

Chisholm Trail Road will be closed between Old Settlers Boulevard and US 79 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” has requested the closure in order to film a scene for their upcoming season. The show has a history of filming in Round Rock as Dell Diamond served as the set for season 4 of the hit show. Detours will be in place for the duration of the road closure and drivers should expect minor delays.

Chisholm Trail Road is just an eight-minute drive from Dell Diamond, where Madison appeared to die when she set fire to an invading zombie horde in Season 4 episode "No One's Gone." Fear Season 6, which is on hiatus until April 11, may have hinted Madison survived as clues suggest she's the mystery person who saved a critically-wounded Morgan Jones (Lennie James) in the Season 5 finale.

"There's always a chance [Madison returns]," showrunner Ian Goldberg told ComicBook.com in November. "We can't say much else about who saved Morgan, other than we saw the note. We saw that it was someone with an ulterior motive who said that Morgan still had things to do. It's someone that Morgan doesn't know. We know that from the note, also."

Scott Gimple, executive producer of Fear and chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, would later tell fans to "keep hope alive" amid suspicions Madison Clark will return. When showrunners Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss were asked point-blank about a Madison revival, Goldberg told Insider: "Well… we never saw her body. And Madison herself said, 'No one's gone until they're gone.'"

AMC Networks confirmed a Fear Season 7 in December. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 returns with nine new episodes starting Sunday, April 11, on AMC.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.