Finn & Jake Reunite in New Adventure Time Revival (Release Date & First Look Revealed)

Adventure Time is coming back to screens five years after its previous entry came to an end, and has confirmed the release date for its new Finn and Jake starring spinoff with its first look. Cartoon Network has been active the last few years with new revival projects for many of its most classic shows, and Adventure Time has been at the center of many of these efforts as well. These included not only a return to the original series, but a spinoff exploring an alternate universe entirely.

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Adventure Time: Side Quests is a brand new take on the classic Adventure Time series that will bring back Finn and Jake for a whole new era of adventures. This new revival spinoff series (which is being touted by its press release as a “companion” to the original) will see Finn and Jake returning to their earliest adventures in the land of Ooo with lighter and more self-contained adventures with members of the original voice cast returning for their respective roles. Check out the first look below ahead of its release with Hulu this Summer.

Courtesy of Hulu / Cartoon Network

Adventure Time: Side Quests will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on June 29th in the United States, and will then be airing with Cartoon Network and streaming with HBO Max in international territories beginning on October 5th. This new take on the franchise is designed to be a new point of entry for a new generation of fans. It’s going to be more in the tone of the wackier early days of the series with self-contained episodes, and it’s going to bring back John DiMaggio as the voice of Jake the Dog. But Sasha Knight will be taking over as the voice of Finn the Human.

Other returning cast members include Tom Kenny as Ice King, Hynden Walch as Princess Bubblegum, Olivia Olsen as Marceline, and Niki Yang as BMO. Nate Cash serves as Showrunner and Executive producer on Adventure Time: Side Quests, with Darrick Bachman serving as Story Editor. Victor Courtright and Niki Yang have signed onto the series to direct, Nick Cross serves as Art Director, and Matthew Janszen serves as Composer.

What’s Going on With Adventure Time?

Courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios

“Making Side Quests felt like making the original Adventure Time, which felt like hanging out with art school buddies making professional cartoons,” showrunner Nate Cash shared in an official statement. “That sounds like a big sandwich of feelings, and it was! You’re going to love these NEW adventures with Finn & Jake!” This was one of the new spinoff projects for the Adventure Time franchise that Cartoon Network revealed was in the works back in 2024, and there’s still a new movie on the way as well.

We’ve seen a lot of revivals for fan-favorite Cartoon Network projects in the last few years, but this is going to be an interesting take. It’s more of a spinoff to that original Adventure Time series rather than a revival from the same creative team like seen with The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball and Regular Show: The Lost Tapes. But with its return to the wackier adventures, it really will feel like a revival of that classic spirit.

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