Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Premiere Is Now Streaming Totally for Free (Watch Now)

Regular Show has returned to Cartoon Network for a brand new revival series, and now you can check out the first episode of Regular Show: The Lost Tapes completely for free. Regular Show came to an end nearly a decade ago after eight seasons and a movie with Cartoon Network, so it was a surprise to many fans to find out that the franchise would be returning with a new revival series. Even more so was the fact that it was picking up right from where the original left off all those years ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although the original Regular Show series ended with Mordecai and Rigby moving on in the years since they stopped working for the park, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes puts them right back into the middle of their wacky work adventures. It finds a very clever way to do so as well as the series does not overwrite everything that happened in that original series finale, and now fans can check out the premiere for themselves now that it’s been released for free with YouTube. Check it out.

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Returns Kicks Off Cartoon Network Revival

Play video

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is now airing weekdays with Cartoon Network at 4:00PM ET, and will be airing for ten episodes in this first batch through the rest of the month (with 30 more episodes still planned for a release at a later date). It will be made available for streaming with HBO Max sometime later this June, but a concrete date has yet to be announced as of this time. And the series brings back original creator JG Quintel alongside the original voice cast and much of the crew from the classic Cartoon Network run.

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes kicks off its new revival era with a special half-hour premiere that reveals how exactly it continues from the end of the original series. At the of Regular Show, Pops had sacrificed himself to save the universe from Anti-Pops, and the revival keeps all of that in mind. Because it’s revealed that these new episodes are just “lost tapes” of various memories and adventures that fans had never gotten to see before. It’s a very smart way to continue from the original without losing what makes it special.

What’s Next for Regular Show?

Courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes seems to be bringing back everything fans loved about the original with wacky adventures and bigger episodes telling a more serialized story. Speaking to Variety ahead of the revival’s premiere, creator JG Quintel teased how fans are going to want to keep track of the episodes to see how it all pays off, “It’ll be important to have watched it all, and there will be a payoff. Watching it through to the end will be really satisfying.”

“There’s going to be plenty of Mordecai and Rigby hijinks throughout, the classic stuff,” Quintel continued before revealing what else is coming. “But we wanted to take other characters that were off to the side in most of the series, and explore their backstory more. Beyond Margaret and Eileen, there are going to be other characters that get their own episodes here and there. And there’s going to be some new characters.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!