Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake Showrunner Talks The Cartoon Network Crossover That Nearly Happened (Exclusive)

Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake has returned for its second season on HBO Max, once again focusing on the doppelgangers of Finn and Jake, who hail from a very different world than Oooo. With the spin-off story hopping the multiverse in its first season, Cake and Fionna are planning to do the same in its second season, which is releasing episodes weekly on Warner Bros’ streaming service. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with showrunner Adam Muto, and during our discussion, Muto revealed that a Cartoon Network crossover almost happened. Raise the sails, animation fans, because Fionna almost visited a pirate-infested world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During our discussion with Muto, the showrunner revealed that behind the scenes, they almost dedicated an entire episode to Fionna entering the world of The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack. Specifically, Adam examined the spin-off’s take on the multiverse and how these different worlds were created, “There was definitely a ‘blue sky period’ where we left everything open and with the multiverse already established in Adventure Time, we had this world established. We wanted to explore ‘what wish could create these worlds.’ Internally, the mythology would be ‘BMO wishes everyone were a baby forever,’ and this is the universe that results from that. It was kind of starting from that point.”

Muto then dropped the bombshell that Fionna almost dove headfirst into the world of Flapjack and Captain K’nuckles, “For a while, we entertained the idea of just doing an entire Flapjack episode, why not just throw her into that world? It didn’t get much further than the discussion and a drawing. Ultimately, it can go almost anywhere, but it almost feels like a drawback. We do try to do something different from anything we’ve done in the show before. Maybe by a season three, Flapjack will come back in some form so who knows?”

Who is Flapjack?

The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack feels like the black sheep of Cartoon Network sometimes, with the series running alongside the likes of Adventure Time and Regular Show, but failing to gain the same levels of popularity. The story of Stormalong Harbor garnered three seasons following its debut in 2008, ending in 2010. Unfortunately, there has been no word regarding the return of K’nuckles and Flapjack, though it’s clear that animators still remember the surreal animated series. If you want to check out this series for the first time, or revisit the seafaring story, all three seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu.

As for Adventure Time, Fionna and Cake’s second season will be releasing its episodes weekly on HBO Max. On top of the spin-off, the Cartoon Network franchise has other series in the works, such as Heyo BMO and Adventure Time: Side Quests, with a feature-length film in the works. Even with Finn and Jake’s story having ended in the original series, the Land of Oooo continues to find ways to rise from the grave.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!