Elektra’s Return & Costume in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Revealed in New Photos

New set photos officially confirm Elodie Yung is back in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, featuring a whole new costume. The next season of Born Again increasingly feels like a Defenders reunion, with so many iconic Marvel Netflix characters set to return at once. With the Hand returning in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, there’s been intense speculation that Elodie Yung’s Elektra would soon be back as well.

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New set photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 officially confirm these reports. What’s more, she’s now wearing a modified version of the original Marvel Netflix design that’s blended with Elektra’s costume from the comics. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is clearly riffing on comic book accurate costumes, and this is definitely a brilliant adaptation.

HD look at Elodie Yung as Elektra on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3.



(via: getty images) https://t.co/P0iwgDLk96 pic.twitter.com/UzIhLsd1KF — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) June 24, 2026

What is Elektra’s Role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

Yung was well-cast as Elektra in the original Marvel Netflix shows, but she was unfortunately wasted by poor writing in The Defenders. While she died there, she’s associated with the Hand and their resurrection magic, meaning it’s pretty easy for Marvel to bring her back. The interesting question, though, is what role she could play; Born Again has doubled down on Matt Murdock’s relationship with Karen Page, meaning his ex would be a fresh complication.

The end of Born Again Season 2 saw Matt out himself to the world as Daredevil, and he’s now been imprisoned. In the comics, Elektra returned to New York to honor Matt after he’d been put in prison, actually becoming a new Daredevil herself. It’s entirely possible she’ll do the same in Born Again Season 3, suiting up as the Woman Without Fear, but she’s not the only candidate. Finn Jones is back as Danny Rand, too, who adopted the Daredevil mantle for a while in the comics too. There’s certainly no shortage of potential Daredevil replacements for Season 3.

Elektra’s ties to the Hand ninja cult raise important questions about the Hand’s role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, too. The ninja cult has clearly reinvented itself – members have finally adopted the traditional red robes from the comics – and this could be because of new leadership. Elektra did indeed take over the Hand on occasion in the comics, so some fans are speculating she’ll actually make a cameo in Brand New Day. There’s currently no evidence to support this theory, but it can’t be ruled out.

That said, it must be noted that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 has a rapidly-expanding cast. The last season struggled to give ongoing narratives to all its characters, and there’s a growing risk for Season 3 as well. The challenge isn’t just to bring Elodie Yung back in Born Again, but rather it’s to do it well. For this return to be worthwhile, she needs a strong arc and a major role.

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