First Look at Yellowjackets Season 3 Confirms Series Taking a Time Jump

Yellowjackets Season 3 is taking a leap forward in time. On Monday, Entertainment Weekly published nine new photos from the upcoming season, along with a few comments from the co-creators. The season premiere is scheduled for Valentine’s Day 2025.

Yellowjackets follows a group of women at two different times in their life – one story unfolding in 1996 and another in 2021. From he audience’s perspective, both timelines have seemed to move forward at the same pace, but series co-creator Ashley Lyle told EW that “there’s a bit of a time jump in both timelines” in Season 3. There are some hints of this in the new still images, which show the characters in both timelines grappling with the events of the Season 2 finale. You can read more from the co-creators below but fair warning: there are spoilers ahead!

What’s Coming in Yellowjackets Season 3?

The ending of Yellowjackets Season 2 saw teen Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) named the new “Antler Queen,” while in the 2021 timeline, adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis) was accidentally killed by Misty (Christina Ricci). Lyle joked: “Misty is handling it great. Natalie’s death certainly impacts Misty emotionally the most, but I think that the reverberations of it are felt by all of them.”

In the 1996 timeline, Natalie’s ascension will have a major impact on the relationship between Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) and Lottie (Courtney Eaton). Lyle said: “What we see is a continuation of some of the tensions and resentments that were building in season 2. And those really play a large part in how the girls continue to interact this season.”

Meanwhile, co-creator Bart Nickerson spoke about the relationship between adult Van (Lauren Ambrose) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress), saying: “One of the things that we have always been trying to play with, but maybe this season even more so is that, as a result of a lot of their experiences, they’ve obviously put a lot of terrible stuff away, but they’re also trying to recapture some of the best of themselves from that time, too. Some of that will be explored through that relationship.”

On that note, Lyle added: “One thing that’s always been important to us is that the timelines are really interconnected in terms of the characters and the totality of the characters and the consequences of what they went through didn’t end in the past.”

The two creators said that they wouldn’t share too much for fear of spoiling things and ruining their mysteries. When asked about the shelter burning down at the end of Season 2, Nickerson said: “I think that people will be surprised by their resourcefulness in the face of their continued survival.” However, they are not beating around the bush when it comes to cannibalism. Lyle said: “Definitely buckle up this season. The cannibalism cat is out of the bag.”

Yellowjackets is streaming now on Paramount+. Season 3 premieres there on February 14, 2025.