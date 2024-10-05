Yellowjackets: Everything We Know About Season 3

Yellowjackets hit Netflix this week, bringing the first season of the critically acclaimed Showtime hit series to a new audience. But while new fans are getting to find out what all the buzz is about, others are eagerly awaiting the third season of the thriller. The Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets aired a little over a year ago and after being delayed due to last year’s writers and actors strikes, Season 3 officially entered production back in May. It will be a little bit of time before that new season makes its way to screen, however so while we wait — and as new fans join the hive — here’s everything we know about Yellowjackets Season 3.

When is Yellowjackets Season 3 Arriving?

Currently, Yellowjackets doesn’t have an official debut date for Season 3. However, earlier this year, it was reported that the third season of the series is expected sometime in 2025. It’s not currently clear exactly when in 2025 the series will arrive, but series co-creator Ashley Lyle did previously indicate that a bonus episode would arrive before Season 3. That episode hasn’t materialized just yet, though series star Sophie Nelisse, who plays young Shauna, has said that the script for it is great, though she hasn’t seen the actual episode yet.

“I haven’t been able to see it. We weren’t there when they were shooting and we were all back home,” she said. “So, I don’t know anything that happened. I mean, I read the script. It’s a great script. It’s super cool. But I haven’t seen it. I wish they would have shown us a special little screening, but now, we don’t have any.”

Season 3 Will Have Some New Cast Members

Season 3 of Yellowjackets will also have some cast changes. Season 2 saw two character deaths in the present day timeline, making it unlikely that Juliette Lewis and Alex Wyndham will be returning as adult Nat and police officer Kevyn Tan respectively. In the past timeline, both Javi and Crystal died in the wilderness making it somewhat unlikely that we’ll see much of Luciano Leroux and Nuha Jes Izman.

As for new additions to the cast, The Next Karate Kid star Hilary Swank was recently added to the Season 3 cast. Community and Stargirl star Joel McHale has also been added to the cast of Yellowjackets for Season 3, though details on both of their characters have not yet been revealed.

What Will Season 3 of Yellowjackets Be About?

In terms of the story for Season 3, the second season of the series left things in a wild place in both timelines. In terms of the wilderness, audiences last saw the survivors losing their only shelter when the cabin they had been surviving in mysteriously burned down, something that will complicate their time in the wilderness as it is still winter. Young Nat was also named the new leader after Lottie declared that wilderness no longer needed her in that row as they could all communicate with it.

In the present, there is also a lot to deal with. Adult Nat died after accidentally being injected with phenobarbital by Misty as part of the Queen of Hearts ritual to give the wilderness a new sacrifice. Lottie was taken away by EMTs in the season finale as well. There’s also the matter of adult Van having terminal cancer and Taissa’s disturbing sleepwalking. To put it succinctly, there’s a lot going on and Christina Ricci, who plays adult Misty, previously said that Season 3 will be brutal.

“This season is going to be even more shocking and surprising than the previous seasons,’ Ricci said. “It’s definitely going to be brutal. But they also put a lot of comedy into it. So, I think it’s just going to be… extremely Yellowjackets-y.”

Season 1 of Yellowjackets is now streaming on Netflix.