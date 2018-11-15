First Veronica Mars Hulu Revival Cast Photo Released

Veronica Mars is heading back to TV courtesy of Hulu, and the cast is all smiles as they get back into their roles.

Showrunner Rob Thomas revealed a new photo of the cast from the table read, and the phot includes a bevy of recognizable faces. The photo features Thomas, Kristen Bell, Percy Daggs III, Daran Norris, Jason Dohring, Dawnn Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Enrico Colantoni, Izabela Vidovic, Clifton Collins Jr, and David Starzyk, and you can check it out below.

“From the #VeronicaMars table read. This is some indication of who is in episode 1. It doesn’t mean your fave doesn’t come in later. @IMKristenBell @PD3Official @golfstoomuch @jason_dohring @dawnn_lewis @pattonoswalt @ricocolantoni @IzabelaVidovic @ccollinsjr @dstarzyk”

Now it’s important to note that Thomas mentions this not being the entire cast of the show. He says this is just indication of who is in the first episode, so that doesn’t mean other favorites won’t be making appearances. So for those who are sad not to see Francis Capra (Eli ‘Weevil’ Navarro), Ryan Hansen (Dick Casablancas), or Tina Majorino (Cindy ‘Mac’ Mackenzie), you very well still could, even if it is just in flashbacks.

Fans are excited to see Mars back in action, and Bell is as well.

“I love that Veronica Mars is a superhero without a cape. I love that people have looked to her in times that they were down in their life and felt like she was fighting for them,” Bell told SiriusXM. “It was a resonant show for people. Kids still come up to me and they’re like, ‘I got through high school watching that show and just pretending that Veronica was there.’ When you are part of a show that doesn’t just entertain people but actually touches people and they think about that character being their friend, then you know you’ve struck a chord and maybe you should do it again.”

You can find the official description below.

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach”

Veronica Mars hits Hulu sometime in 2019.