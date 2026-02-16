Nickelodeon Confirms One of Its Biggest Shows Is Not Cancelled With New Update

It turns out that one of Nickelodeon‘s biggest shows is not cancelled yet according to a new update. The past week has been a wild one for the world of animation as not only are many classics making their return later this Spring thanks a major streaming boom, but some of the longest shows have seemingly come to an end as well. When it comes to Paramount and Nickelodeon’s end of things, their shows have been hit pretty hard with one surprising cancellation after another. But news of one reported cancellation in particular really took fans by surprise.

According to a social media post from The Loud House writer and story editor Kevin Sullivan, the animated series had been cancelled with Nickelodeon as fans wait on a new season. But with both a confirmation from Nickelodeon reported by NickALive! and a new social media post from Sullivan as well, it turns out that The Loud House has not been cancelled and those behind the scenes are still waiting to find out the show’s future.

The Loud House Confirmed Not Cancelled With Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon

The Loud House has not to be cancelled with Nickelodeon, but its current status might not be too good of a sign for its future. The Loud House had stopped its production following its wrapping of Season 9, which Nickelodeon had broken up to be released across multiple seasons. Sullivan further confirms that the team is waiting to find out more about the future as well, “Thanks to all my friends who reached out over my last post regarding me leaving Nickelodeon. Just to clarify: I didn’t quit, and Loud House has not been canceled.”

Although the animated series was not cancelled, Sullivan reveals that the team is still in flux as they wait on future news, “We’re still waiting for word on a possible season ten, but in the meantime, season nine is done and despite my best efforts I wasn’t able to convince the execs at Nick to pay me to sit around and do nothing. Drat drat drat. Hopefully there will be good news to report soon.” So while The Loud House hasn’t ended, it’s not exactly in that great of a place to be in either until Nickelodeon officially renews it for more episodes.

What’s Going on With The Loud House?

Nickelodeon

The Loud House is one of Nickelodeon’s biggest original animated franchises it has under its belt as of this time. It’s nowhere near the level of SpongeBob SquarePants in terms of worldwide recognition that spans decades at this point, but it’s one of those modern hits that has done very well with a new generation of kids in that same kind of way. It’s done so well that Nickelodeon has not only had multiple specials, films, and spinoffs, but even live-action adaptations too.

That’s why it was such a shock to see those initial reports that it had been cancelled. We’ve seen other cancellations with the network in the wake of priorities changing like with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, but The Loud House would have been a surprising shift considering how big it’s become. With how few animated originals Nickelodeon has left, it really needs to hang on to what it has.

