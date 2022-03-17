The Flight Attendant Season 2 Trailer Announces HBO Max Premiere Date

A new teaser trailer for the HBO Max original series The Flight Attendant reveals when the dark comedy will make its return to the streamer for Season 2. The Flight Attendant was one of the first original series to debut on HBO Max, as Kaley Cuoco portrayed flight attendant Cassie Bowden. Cassie found herself entangled in a murder that framed her as the top suspect, leading her to try and clear her name. Unfortunately, Cassie’s drinking problem only exacerbated the situation. Season 1 ended with Cassie being found not guilty and being offered a job as a CIA asset. Sharon Stone is one of the big-name additions coming to the second season.

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant debuts Thursday, April 21st with two episodes. The eight-episode season continues with two new episodes on April 28th, followed by one episode weekly concluding on May 26th. The teaser shows Cassie attending AA meetings for her drinking while splitting her time between being a flight attendant and moonlighting as a CIA asset. She’s even moved to Los Angeles and has a new boyfriend. Her best friend, Annie Mouradian, believes Cassie is living in a spy novel. Instead of being haunted by the ghost of a dead guy, Cassie is now being mentally tormented by multiple versions of herself.

The Season 2 logline reads: “Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The season filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.”

Returning series regulars include Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez. Recurring guest stars include T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, and Audrey Grace Marshall. The season also stars new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria, as well as new recurring guest stars Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Flight Attendant is developed by showrunner Steve Yockey, who serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Natalie Chaidez. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack, and Silver Tree are executive producers. Jess Meyer is co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is producer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions, and Berlanti Productions. Season 1 was based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.

