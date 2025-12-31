Forgotten Stephen King TV Series Finally Returning to Streaming (But Not Where it Originated)

Fans of Stephen King got quite a surprise recently, when the Hulu original adaptation Castle Rock made its way over to Netflix, arguably Hulu’s biggest streaming rival. In January, the same thing is going to happen again, with another Stephen King Hulu series making its way to the Netflix lineup. This one, however, disappeared entirely from Hulu earlier this year, so this Netflix addition will mark a major return.
The Hulu adaptation of King’s 11.22.63 was removed from the streamer’s lineup this year, nearly a decade after it first premiered. On January 7th, the James Franco-starring series will make its surprising return, but this time landing on Netflix. It’ll follow Castle Rock‘s journey from one service to the other, further strengthening Netflix’s Stephen King lineup.
If you’re not familiar, 11.22.63 is an eight-episode miniseries from 2016 that starred Franco as a man sent back in time to help stop the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The series is based on King’s 2011 novel of the same name and it received largely positive reviews upon its release, earning an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Coming Soon to Netflix
January is going to be a big month for TV on Netflix, despite an iconic series like Lost exiting the streamer. New Year’s Day will see Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi series Falling Skies join Netflix after a long streaming absence, with both seasons of Found and all three seasons of The Following joining over the next couple of days. That big TV week will culminate with 11.22.63 arriving on January 7th.
On the movie side of things, most of the big new arrivals are happening on Thursday, as the calendar flips to 2026. January 1st will see Netflix add movies like Despicable Me, Hellboy, Dune, and Pitch Perfect. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s January 1st additions below.
12 Years a Slave
30 Minutes or Less
Becky
Brüno
Colombiana
Conan the Destroyer
Dawn of the Dead
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
District 9
Dune
Erin Brockovich
Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5
Forever My Girl
Free Solo
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
Green Room
Harry and the Hendersons
Hellboy
Johnny Mnemonic
Just Go With It
Lone Survivor
Man on Fire
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
My Girl
Only the Brave
Pitch Perfect
Priscilla
Twins
Wild Things
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love from 9 to 5 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
My Korean Boyfriend (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Run Away (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Time Flies (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES