Forgotten Stephen King TV Series Finally Returning to Streaming (But Not Where it Originated)

Fans of Stephen King got quite a surprise recently, when the Hulu original adaptation Castle Rock made its way over to Netflix, arguably Hulu’s biggest streaming rival. In January, the same thing is going to happen again, with another Stephen King Hulu series making its way to the Netflix lineup. This one, however, disappeared entirely from Hulu earlier this year, so this Netflix addition will mark a major return.

The Hulu adaptation of King’s 11.22.63 was removed from the streamer’s lineup this year, nearly a decade after it first premiered. On January 7th, the James Franco-starring series will make its surprising return, but this time landing on Netflix. It’ll follow Castle Rock‘s journey from one service to the other, further strengthening Netflix’s Stephen King lineup.

If you’re not familiar, 11.22.63 is an eight-episode miniseries from 2016 that starred Franco as a man sent back in time to help stop the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The series is based on King’s 2011 novel of the same name and it received largely positive reviews upon its release, earning an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

January is going to be a big month for TV on Netflix, despite an iconic series like Lost exiting the streamer. New Year’s Day will see Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi series Falling Skies join Netflix after a long streaming absence, with both seasons of Found and all three seasons of The Following joining over the next couple of days. That big TV week will culminate with 11.22.63 arriving on January 7th.

On the movie side of things, most of the big new arrivals are happening on Thursday, as the calendar flips to 2026. January 1st will see Netflix add movies like Despicable Me, Hellboy, Dune, and Pitch Perfect. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s January 1st additions below.

12 Years a Slave

30 Minutes or Less

Becky

Brüno

Colombiana

Conan the Destroyer

Dawn of the Dead

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

District 9

Dune

Erin Brockovich

Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5

Forever My Girl

Free Solo

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Green Room

Harry and the Hendersons

Hellboy

Johnny Mnemonic

Just Go With It

Lone Survivor

Man on Fire

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

My Girl

Only the Brave

Pitch Perfect

Priscilla

Twins

Wild Things

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love from 9 to 5 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Korean Boyfriend (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Run Away (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Time Flies (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES