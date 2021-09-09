Fox Reveals Disappointing Empire News After COVID-19 Disrupted the Final Season

Fox’s Empire probably won’t be getting that encore performance after last season. The pandemic forced the show to close up shop early and fans were hoping for a full series finale. Well, Michael Thorn, the president of entertainment at the network told The Wrap that there are no plans for another crack at the end. The pandemic absolutely altered all kinds of plans to get content out in reliable patterns. Even with a juggernaut like the one that Lee Daniels and Danny Strong created, nothing was set in stone. So, when Fox decided to wrap things early, there just wasn’t a lot that anyone could do about it. Both creators had been vocal in rattling for a continuation of some kind. But Thorn said it just wasn’t feasible give the timescales at play.

“Unfortunately, with the pandemic, as you know, we weren’t able to finish the finale in a way that we hoped we could,” Thorn explained. “I think the producers did the best they could, given the situation we were in, to give the audience closure. But just given that everyone in the cast and behind the scenes are all doing different things, it just feels extremely unlikely that we’ll be able to, at least for a while, give that kind of finale.”

Fox dropped a description of Empire down below:

“Golden Globe-nominated EMPIRE aired its sixth and final season as one of television’s most popular and groundbreaking shows. A powerful drama about a family dynasty set within the glamorous and often dangerous world of hip-hop music, the show revolves around the Lyons and their media company, Empire Entertainment.”

“As Season Five hurtled toward its conclusion, LUCIOUS (Terrence DaShon Howard) was forced to flee New York City, with the Feds hot on his trail. To make matters worse, COOKIE (Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson) refused to accompany him, declaring that he and Empire were no longer good for her.”

“Season Six begins with the Lyon family splintered. Lucious is on the run and Cookie is finding success on her own. With Jamal residing in London and HAKEEM (Bryshere Y. Gray) starring in “Empire: The Movie,” Andre (Trai Byers) finds himself finally sitting on the Empire throne. Faced with threats from all directions, the Lyons will have to reunite to survive. They will have to decide what’s most important – Empire or their family.”

