Lucifer Final Season Trailer Released by Netflix

After fighting off the end on multiple occasions, Lucifer is finally ready to bid farewell. The beloved TV series, inspired by the Vertigo comic title of the same name, was cancelled by Fox after just three seasons, only to be rescued by Netflix shortly after. The series was supposed to end with Season 5 but the creative team had just a little more story to tell, which brings us to the very final season. For real this time. Season 6 will be Lucifer's last, and we now have our first look at what's in store.

On Tuesday morning, Netflix unveiled the official trailer for Lucifer's final season. The end of Season 5 saw Lucifer become God, but that's a title he's going to have some trouble coming to terms with. You can see what's in store for the final season of Lucifer in the trailer at the top of the page.

Here's how Netflix describes Lucifer's final season:

"This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response? Join us as we say a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. Bring tissues"

Just because Lucifer has new responsibilities as the Almighty doesn't mean that his days solving crimes and mysteries are over. During the show's virtual Comic-Con panel this year, star Tom Ellis explained that his titular character will still have a knack for following clues.

"It's in his DNA now," Ellis said. "There may be the odd thing to solve, but he's got quite a few mysteries to solve, to be honest."

"I think it's that classic thing of 'be careful what you wish for.'" Ellis continued. "Because he did convince himself about a lot of things during Season 5, but when something that you think about actually happens, it often feels very different, so that's the kind of conundrum that Lucifer finds himself in Season 6."

Are you looking forward to the arrival of Lucifer's final season? What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Lucifer Season 6 will be released on Netflix on September 10th. The previous five seasons are currently available to stream.