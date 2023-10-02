Frasier Reboot Posters Featuring Kelsey Grammer Released

Paramount+ has released two new key-art posters for its Frasier reboot. The poster features star Kelsey Grammer, who is reprising his Emmy Award-winning role as Frasier Crane in the revival, which will premiere in the United States and Canada on Thursday, October 12th, debuting two first-season episodes, and on Friday, October 13th, in other Paramount+ markets. Subsequent episodes of the season will debut weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays internationally. Additionally, CBS will broadcast the first two episodes back to back in a special airing on Tuesday, October 17th at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT after Big Brother.

Frasier was filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The new Frasier series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) into his next act as he returns to Boston, the setting of the sitcom Cheers, where Grammar originated the character.

(Photo: Paramount+)

"The ethics of Frasier – the study of good, let's say – was important to us," Grammer told The Independent in June. "It seemed important to all the people that were involved in the original one, and it has remained important in the show today. Frasier has been my ministry, you could say ... He's trying to spread the good word, to put some love in the world – and tolerance, true tolerance. Those are powerful words, but most people use them to manipulate. I think tolerance is a beautiful, beautiful concept. Not particularly realized in behavior in our country, but still a good goal. This isn't really a spin-off. It's more of a third act, or fourth act. A spin-off of a spin-off."

Frasier Reboot Cast

Joining Grammer in the Frasier reboot is a new cast of supporting characters. They include Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's old college buddy and current university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan's colleague and head of the university's psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy's roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew David.

Writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) developed the Frasier reboot and are executive producers with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. James Burrows -- best known for his work as co-creator, executive producer, and director of Cheers, the original Frasier, Will & Grace, and Dear John -- directed the Frasier reboot's first two episodes. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes Frasier outside Paramount+ markets.

(Photo: Paramount+)

Frasier Reboot Release Date

The Frasier revival comes as the original Frasier turns 30, having premiered in first premiered in 1993. The original series holds the record for most Emmy wins for a comedy series at 37 wins and 107 nominations.

The Frasier reboot premieres on Paramount+ on October 12th. The original Frasier series is streaming now on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.