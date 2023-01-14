Frasier Sequel Series Has Recast a Major Character

A new era of Frasier will be arriving on Paramount+ — and it looks like that will involve the official recast of a pretty major character. On Friday, it was revealed that Tenet and Kingsman: The Secret Service actor Jack Cutmore-Scott has been cast in the ten-episode Fraiser revival series as Freddy Crane, the son of Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer). He joins Grammer and previously-announced cast member Nicolas Lyndhurst. The character was briefly portrayed by infant twins Christopher and Kevin Graves on Cheers, and Luke Tarsitano and Trevor Einhorn on Frasier.

This version of Freddy is described as "a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father's footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he's never looked back until now, when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds."

What is the Frasier revival about?

Grammer will serve as an executive producer on the new Frasier alongside Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces), who are writing the scripts. In the new series, Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!

"He's our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that," Grammer revealed in an interview with People.com late last year. "I'm really very excited about it, and we'll certainly always honor the past. We have to honor the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us. We'll be dealing with that for sure."

"We'll certainly be responsive about the fact that there was a brother and such," Grammer added. "But the new world for Frasier is one of new friendships — and some new twists and turns he didn't know were still in there."

Are you excited for the Frasier revival? What do you think of this new recasting? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Frasier sequel will arrive on Paramount+ at a later date.