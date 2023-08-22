Frasier Reboot Release Date Revealed by Paramount+

Paramount+ has revealed the official release date and premiere plans for the 'Frasier' Reboot!

The Frasier reboot on Paramount+ has set an official premiere date for the fall 2023 TV season.

Frasier will premiere on Paramount+ on October 12th in the US and Canada, and a day later (October 13th) in international territories. There will be 10 total episodes in the season.

In addition to the streaming premiere, Frasier will have its first two episodes air back-to-back on the CBS network, on October 17th starting at 9:15pm ET/PT, so that viewers who don't have a Paramount+ subscription can get a taste of the series, as incentive for signing up.

What Is the Frasier Reboot About?

From the synopsis: "The new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!"

New cast/characters include Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier's old college friend who is now a university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan's university colleague and head of the psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy's roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew David.

Cheers and Frasier original series actress Bebe Neuwirth will also return for a one-episode guest spot as Frasier's ex-wife Dr. Lilith Sternin, while Peri Gilpin is also returning as Roz Doyle. There are no current (known) plans for David Hyde Pierce to reprise his role as Frasier's brother Niles, and the actor who played his dad Martin (John Mahoney) is not longer alive (he passed in 2018).

Kelsey Grammer talked about the challenge of continuing Frasier without the lead trio, teasing (before the Actors Strike) that the new cast will deliver:

"At first, you cast these people, you've never seen them before ... And boy, by about the middle of the second show, I thought, 'Son of a gun. He's actually doing it. He's like Frasier's kid. Wow.' So I think it's gonna be a great discovery for people. There's some new people on the show to really fall in love with, and arguably it may even be funnier."

"This isn't really a spin-off," Grammer added. "It's more of a third act, or fourth act. A spin-off of a spin-off."

