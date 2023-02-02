Frasier Revival's Synopsis and Setting Revealed

Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name. Paramount+ announced that its upcoming Frasier revival — which sees Kelsey Grammer reprise his Emmy-winning role as pop psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane — will return to Boston, Massachusetts. The city was the setting for Cheers, which spun off the neurotic Frasier into his own series set in his hometown of Seattle. Episodes of Frasier sometimes returned to Beantown, where Frasier's icy ex-wife, Lillith (Bebe Neuwirth), resided with their young son, Frederick (Trevor Einhorn). In the 2004 series finale, Frasier wished to start his new chapter with a TV gig in San Francisco, but decided to instead pursue his romance with Charlotte (Laura Linney) before ending up on a flight to Chicago.

Paramount+'s revival "follows Frasier in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill," per the official logline.

Frasier stars and is executive produced by Grammer, who leads a new cast that includes Jack Cutmore-Scott as the older Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan's colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy's roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew, David. David was born on the last season of Frasier as the first-born son of Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and sister-in-law Daphne (Jane Leeves), but there's no word yet if Pierce and Leeves will reprise their roles on the revival.

Paramount also announced the new series starts production this week and will shoot in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles, with Cheers co-creator James Burrows directing the first two of 10 episodes. Along with episodes of the original Frasier, Burrows' credits include episodes of Wings, Will & Grace, Friends, Night Court, and Taxi.

Last year, Grammer said the sequel series was a continuation of Frasier and "not a reboot."

"Frasier, in his third or fourth act, is not a reboot, but a new show centered around the character in a new set of circumstances and a new city," Grammer told Fox News Digital in October.

Produced by CBS Studios and Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions, the Frasier revival comes from writers and executive producers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces). Grammer also serves as executive producer with Tom Russo (Paramount+'s The Game) and Jordan McMahon (Light as a Feather).

Frasier is slated to premiere later in 2023 or 2024 on Paramount+. A release date is TBA. Sign up for Paramount+ here.