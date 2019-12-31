Netflix Viewers Aren’t Able to Handle Friends Leaving the Streaming Service

The end times are nigh. Friends is leaving Netflix, and it is not coming back. As of 2020 the Streaming Wars will be upon us, and various studios are retaking their content to launch on their own streaming service ventures. That has left Netflix facing a brand new challenge: landing distribution deals for top-shelf content. Well, with The Office and Friends both leaving Netflix in subsequent years, users are definitely feeling some kind of way about it. As you can see below, Netflix users are downright freaking out about the fact that Friends is only hours away from leaving the service (at the time of writing this).

Scroll below to see the panic over Friends leaving Netflix for yourself:

Heads Up!

For those keeping track today is the last day you can watch #FRIENDS on #Netflix! #FriendsTVShow pic.twitter.com/7SgjLP5bJS — Michael Lieder (@MichaelLieder) December 31, 2019

If you don’t know, now you know…

F*ck The New Year

Friends is leaving Netflix after today. 2020 already sucks. — Marielle (@marielle922) December 31, 2019

Wow. Some people are already feeling defeated in 2020, and it’s not even here yet.

WHY NETFLIX???

I can’t believe Netflix is taking Friends away from me — Jhoselin (@jhoselinj_) December 31, 2019

Some people are feeling hurt and wounded that Netflix would strike a blow like this.

How Can You Love This?

I don’t know how people can be so optimistic about 2020 when FRIENDS is not going to be on Netflix anymore pic.twitter.com/uCiGoWAICx — Josie White (@josmarwhit2) December 31, 2019

New decade, and corporate media is already traumatizing us.

So Long 2019’s Best

The only good thing about 2019, was watching friends on Netflix. That too is gone. — Asad Sultan (@AsadSultan18) December 31, 2019

It’s hard to feel too nostalgic about anything in 2019, but we guess this one thing?

Lay Down And Cry

This is the last day friends is on Netflix and I wanna cry 😭 — Jazmin Grant (@JGrant_19) December 31, 2019

Wow. There is a lot of emotion built into this Friends departure. These people do know about the Peacock streaming service, yes?

The Final Countdown

Friends goes off Netflix at 12 tonight and I’m so upset about it 😩 — Sami Bodnar🌻 (@Sami_Bodnar) December 31, 2019

This year, it’s not all about the countdown of the ball dropping.

One Last Hurrah

PIVOT into 2020 with Friends before it’s removed from Netflix. pic.twitter.com/l3Tge7Nu4e — Gamecreeper (@realgamecreeper) December 31, 2019

Here’s one way that you can get one last thrill with Friends before it falls off of Netflix.

Friends is now on Netflix – for the next few hours.