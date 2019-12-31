TV Shows

Netflix Viewers Aren’t Able to Handle Friends Leaving the Streaming Service

The end times are nigh. Friends is leaving Netflix, and it is not coming back. As of 2020 the […]

By

The end times are nigh. Friends is leaving Netflix, and it is not coming back. As of 2020 the Streaming Wars will be upon us, and various studios are retaking their content to launch on their own streaming service ventures. That has left Netflix facing a brand new challenge: landing distribution deals for top-shelf content. Well, with The Office and Friends both leaving Netflix in subsequent years, users are definitely feeling some kind of way about it. As you can see below, Netflix users are downright freaking out about the fact that Friends is only hours away from leaving the service (at the time of writing this).

Scroll below to see the panic over Friends leaving Netflix for yourself:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heads Up!

If you don’t know, now you know… 

F*ck The New Year

Wow. Some people are already feeling defeated in 2020, and it’s not even here yet. 

WHY NETFLIX???

Some people are feeling hurt and wounded that Netflix would strike a blow like this. 

How Can You Love This?

New decade, and corporate media is already traumatizing us. 

So Long 2019’s Best

It’s hard to feel too nostalgic about anything in 2019, but we guess this one thing? 

Lay Down And Cry

Wow. There is a lot of emotion built into this Friends departure. These people do know about the Peacock streaming service, yes? 

The Final Countdown

This year, it’s not all about the countdown of the ball dropping. 

One Last Hurrah

Here’s one way that you can get one last thrill with Friends before it falls off of Netflix. 

Friends is now on Netflix – for the next few hours. 

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts