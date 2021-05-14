Friends Marathon on TBS to Air Every Episode Ahead of HBO Max Reunion Special

✖

Following the announcement made earlier today about the highly anticipated Friends: The Reunion special airing on HBO Max later this month, TBS has announced they will broadcast every episode of the hit sitcom in a month-long marathon. Kicking off earlier this week, the event will take place weekdays from 10am - 4pm ET/PT and last through June 4th, just in case you aren't streaming the series online. Friends: The Reunion however will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27 with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy's original soundstage.

Joining the cast for the series will be a host of guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. The guests will appear in the special to share insight not only into how the series came to life, but also the personal impact it has left on them all these years later. You can watch the first teaser trailer for Friends: The Reunion below.

The Friends reunion was originally scheduled to be part of the premiere line of content available when HBO Max launched, but it was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also originally supposed to take place in front of a live audience, another factor that made going through with its production earlier this year an impossibility.

Matt LeBlanc previously appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show (filmed prior to the production shutdown) and opened up about the reunion referring to it as "the six of us together talking about the good old days." The actor also said "we got the band back together without the instruments."

Last summer it was revealed that Cox was actually a motivating factor for her co-stars to sign on for the special with the entire cast meeting at her Malibu beach house to hash it all out. The supposed reunion dinner was probably supposed to be a night for reminiscing, but things quickly took shape. WarnerMedia executives had discussed the plans with Cox earlier that day. Once they laid out their vision for the service, they let the actress’s cozy atmosphere and the power of nostalgia do the rest.

All 236 episodes of Friends are available now on HBO Max. Tune in to Friends: The Reunion on May 27th on HBO Max.