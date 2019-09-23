Save 71% on the Friends: The Complete Series Blu-ray Before the Show Leaves Netflix

Friends is leaving Netflix in 2020 for WarnerMedia’s upcoming HBO Max streaming service. This is the harsh reality of the situation, but all is not lost! Amazon is running a one-day deal (September 23rd) on the complete series DVD and Blu-ray sets for the series’ 25th anniversary that drop the price by as much as 71% to $49.99 and $54.49 respectively.

Grab the DVD here and the Blu-ray here (NOTE: The Blu-ray set went into backorder on Amazon quickly, so time is of the essence). The set features over 110 hours of content (90 hours of features and 20 hours of bonus content). This includes all 236 original broadcast episodes and the special features outlined below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Over 17 hours of special features from the original DVD releases. Over 3 hours of all-new special features True Friends: Documentaries: Retrospective documentaries with new interviews looking at the influential 10 years of the show The Original Producer’s Cut for ‘The One Where Rachel Tells Ross The Original Script for ‘The One Where Rachel Tells Ross’ Friends On The Tonight Show with Jay Leno (2005) Friends Visit The Ellen DeGeneres Show (2004) The Ones With More Friends: The original extended broadcast episodes The One with the Never-Before-Seen Gags: Never-before-seen gag reel with the laughs that were too funny to include on the DVD The Rembrandts – “I’ll Be There For You”: Official music video”

On a related note, LEGO recently celebrating the Friends anniversary by releasing the 21319 LEGO Ideas Central Perk set. That’s right, you can live the dream and visit the Friends cafe studio set to enjoy a cup of coffee with minifigs of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe, and Gunther.

The set sold out when it was released earlier this month, but keep tabs on the product page for a restock. It’s priced at $59.99, which seems like a bargain for such a highly anticipated set with 1070 pieces. Additional features include a removable seating area, a stage for Phoebe’s performances, and tons of accessories and Easter eggs for fans. A full list of features is available below.

This LEGO Ideas set includes 7 new-for-September-2019 minifigures: Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Gunther.

The CENTRAL PERK café construction toy features the iconic main seating area including a sofa, armchair, 2 chairs and a table; service area with a brick-built coffee machine, service counter, cash register, cookie jar with 2 cookie elements, menu board element and other authentic items; a stage for musical performances with a sofa; extra seats and tables; 3 pillar elements in a new-for-September-2019 green color; umbrella stand with 2 umbrella elements; window with ‘CENTRAL PERK’ logo decoration; entrance doors; and 2 brick-built TV studio light rigs with translucent light-style elements.

The seating area for the show’s star characters is removable for easy play.

The minifigures each have their own items inspired by the TV series, including Ross’s brick-built keyboard and the following accessory elements: Rachel’s tray and coffee cup, Monica’s muffin, Joey’s pizza box, pizza slice and ‘man bag’, Chandler’s laptop, Phoebe’s guitar and Gunther’s broom.

Other accessory elements in this café playset include a newspaper, 15 coffee cups and a ‘Reserved’ sign, plus 3 vases and buildable flowers.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.