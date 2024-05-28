FUBAR: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Hilarious Season 2 Set Video

Get to the choppa! Arnold Schwarzenegger is breaking Guinness World Records in a new set video for FUBAR Season 2. The action star and former politician made the jump from feature films to streaming for his first-ever television project at Netflix, with FUBAR gaining a Season 2 renewal. Schwarzenegger plays CIA operative Luke Brunner, who is contemplating retirement. The first season paired Luke with his daughter Emma, played by Monica Barbaro, who is also a CIA operative. Neither knew of the other's career, which led to some hilarious and awkward moments between father and daughter. But if there's going to be a second season of FUBAR, it has to be bigger than the first, and that's just how Arnold Schwarzenegger likes it.

The Chief Action Officer of Netflix shared a set video from FUBAR season 2, which features the creation of a giant-sized Luke Brunner action figure on the FUBAR set. "This is not the Kindergarten Cop. This is Luke Brunner from FUBAR," Arnold Schwarzenegger tells the viewers. "This is the smallest Arnold ever, but Season 2 is going to be the biggest." As the video plays, some of Schwarzenegger's co-stars in FUBAR hold the smaller action figure, while the larger version is being built in the background.

"It's the biggest action figure ever built," Schwarzenegger continues. "In the Guinness Book of World Records, this is the biggest in the world in history." A regular Luke Brunner action figure stands at 5.52 inches. The actual measurements of the Guinness World Record action figure are 265.7 inches/22.14 ft.

"And next season's action figure will be twice as big," says Schwarzenegger. "Season 2 is coming — enjoy it."

FUBAR Season 2 is now filming

Production on Season 2 of FUBAR kicked off on May 27th, and there are some new additions to the cast. Alongside Schwarzenegger and Barbaro as FUBAR's father-daughter spy duo, Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix, The Acolyte) joins the cast as Greta Nelso, a former East German spy who has a passionate history with Luke.

Returning cast from FUBAR Season 1 include Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fabiana Udenio, and Barbara Eve Harris.

The description of FUBAR Season 2 reads, "Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) is a veteran CIA operative who, up until recently, was on the verge of retirement. After his last mission in saving another operative — who just so happened to be his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) — he's back and face-to-face with new villains. This one is an old flame from Luke's past who threatens to destroy the world ... if she doesn't destroy his life first."