Funko Launches Rocky and Bullwinkle, Woody Woodpecker, and Chilly Willy Pops

Funko has released a wave of new figures in their Pop Animation line, and they’re all super adorable. The standard lineup of figures includes a range from Rocky and Bullwinkle as well as a Woody Woodpecker (with a 1-in-6 Chase version holding a mallet), and a Pop of Chilly Willy getting ready to dig into a stack of flapjacks.

Pre-orders for all of the figures are open now with shipping slated for November. You can find them all complete with product links below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Rocky and Bullwinkle Magician Bullwinkle Pop! Vinyl #447

• Rocky and Bullwinkle Flying Rocky Pop! Vinyl Figure #448

• Rocky and Bullwinkle Natasha Pop! Vinyl Figure #450

• Rocky and Bullwinkle Boris Pop! Vinyl Figure #449

• Rocky and Bullwinkle Fearless Leader Pop! Vinyl Figure #451

• Woody Woodpecker Pop! Vinyl Figure #487

• Chilly Willy with Pancakes Pop! Vinyl Figure #486

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a frozen Chilly Willy figure to drop later in October via the Funko shop.

On a relate note, Funko recently released a huge series of new Pop figures, SuperCute Plushies, Mystery Minis, Vynl figures, and Pop Keychains based on the upcoming Disney Wreck-It Ralph sequel entitled Ralph Breaks the Internet.

You can pre-order the entire standard lineup of Funko items for Ralph Breaks the Internet right here with shipping slated for October. The collection includes the following Pop figures:

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Wreck-It Ralph

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Vanellope

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Shank

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Knowsmore

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Yess (1-in-6 Chase)

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Fix-It Felix

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Taffyta

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Fun Bun

Look for an exclusive Wreck-It Ralph Pop figure with a pie at Hot Topic, Vanellope with a sword at Walmart, and Yesss in an alternate outfit at Amazon.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.