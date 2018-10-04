TV Shows

Funko Launches Rocky and Bullwinkle, Woody Woodpecker, and Chilly Willy Pops

Funko has released a wave of new figures in their Pop Animation line, and they’re all super adorable. The standard lineup of figures includes a range from Rocky and Bullwinkle as well as a Woody Woodpecker (with a 1-in-6 Chase version holding a mallet), and a Pop of Chilly Willy getting ready to dig into a stack of flapjacks.

Pre-orders for all of the figures are open now with shipping slated for November. You can find them all complete with product links below.

Rocky and Bullwinkle Magician Bullwinkle Pop! Vinyl #447
Rocky and Bullwinkle Flying Rocky Pop! Vinyl Figure #448
Rocky and Bullwinkle Natasha Pop! Vinyl Figure #450
Rocky and Bullwinkle Boris Pop! Vinyl Figure #449
Rocky and Bullwinkle Fearless Leader Pop! Vinyl Figure #451
Woody Woodpecker Pop! Vinyl Figure #487
Chilly Willy with Pancakes Pop! Vinyl Figure #486

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a frozen Chilly Willy figure to drop later in October via the Funko shop.

On a relate note, Funko recently released a huge series of new Pop figures, SuperCute Plushies, Mystery Minis, Vynl figures, and Pop Keychains based on the upcoming Disney Wreck-It Ralph sequel entitled Ralph Breaks the Internet.

You can pre-order the entire standard lineup of Funko items for Ralph Breaks the Internet right here with shipping slated for October. The collection includes the following Pop figures:

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Wreck-It Ralph
• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Vanellope
• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Shank
• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Knowsmore
• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Yess (1-in-6 Chase)
• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Fix-It Felix
• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Taffyta
• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Fun Bun

Look for an exclusive Wreck-It Ralph Pop figure with a pie at Hot Topic, Vanellope with a sword at Walmart, and Yesss in an alternate outfit at Amazon.

