Funko’s Bill Nye the Science Guy Pop Figure is Live

Bill Nye is a cultural icon thanks to his Bill Nye the Science Guy series from the ’90s, his show Bill Nye Saves the World on Netflix, his efforts to educate the masses about climate change, and, of course, his speedwalking Seattle superhero alter-ego (look it up – you won’t regret it). Now he’s getting the Funko Pop that he deserves.

The Bill Nye the Science Guy Funko Pop is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for December. He joins the recently released Einstein Pop figure in the science category along with another icon of educational television programming…

Nearly 13 years after his tragic death, Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin continues to be an inspiration thanks to his work with animals, his conservation efforts, and his unbridled enthusiasm. His family continues that work at the Australia Zoo, and their efforts will undoubtedly be supported by the recently unveiled Steve Irwin Funko Pop.

Actually there are two The Crocodile Hunter Funko Pops – one with Steve holding a crocodile and a Chase version (1 /6 rarity) holding a turtle. Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for November. Note that the Australia Zoo is owned by Terri Irwin, so it’s a pretty safe bet that some of the proceeds from the sale and or licensing of this Pop figure will go towards their programs. The official image above seems to suggest as much.

