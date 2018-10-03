Funko Launches a ‘Doctor Who’ Missy Pop and a Clara Memorial TARDIS

We’re still waiting on Funko to release a wave of Doctor Who Pop figures featuring Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor outside of the figure that they released at SDCC this year, but hopefully that will change soon. I mean, the premiere of Season 11 is only days away on October 7th.

Still, Funko is tying up some loose ends by finally delivering a Pop figure of the villainous Missy (aka The Master), a character that became a fan-favorite thanks to the brilliant Michelle Gomez. You can pre-order the Missy Pop figure right here with shipping slated for sometime later this month.

If you have a soft spot for Clara Oswald, you can pick up a Pop figure of the memorial TARDIS featured in the Season Nine episode Hell Bent. It’s available to pre-order here with shipping slated for December.

On a related note, Her Universe has released their new Doctor Who fashion collection at Hot Topic and everything is 20% off for a limited time!

If you want to fully replicate Thirteen’s look, you’re going to need the trench coat, the high waist pants, the rainbow shirt, and the yellow suspenders. You can find it all right here along with more subtle nods that include t-shirts, hoodies, and a cute suspender skirt.

Plus sizes are available for several of the items via Hot Topic, though their plus-size-focused sister site Torrid should have items from the collection up for sale in their fandom section sometime in the near future. The collection is also available via BoxLunch and directly through Her Universe, though they don’t have all of the fashions up for sale at the time of writing.

