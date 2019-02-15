Funko ‘The Addams Family’ Pop Figures Launch at NY Toy Fair 2019

Funko is filling another void in their Pop figure lineup at New York Toy Fair 2019 today with the addition of The Addams Family TV series!

The standard lineup of figures includes Morticia, Gomez with a Chase version, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and Cousin Itt. Those figures along with an Entertainment Earth exclusive Gomez and Morticia 2-Pack will be available to pre-order right here at some point today, February 15th.

Additional exclusives in this line include Lurch as a Funko web exclusive and Uncle Fester at Walgreens. Look for those figures to arrive in their respective stores in the coming months.

