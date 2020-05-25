Futurama's Bender as a Belligerent Smart Speaker Is What We All Need Right Now

One Futurama fan turned Bender into a belligerent smart speaker and it’s exactly what we need right now. Reddit user Ken Zong posted the video of his impressive custom creation and the Internet stood up and applauded. The entire project is based off of a DIY smart speaker and a 3D-printed model of Bender’s head. Zong also made use of some Pocketsphinx speech recognition software to make it so that the famous character could respond to queries from him. The entire set up is achievable at home, but also a ton of legwork to set up and get everything working. But, it is probably all worth it when you hear those iconic Bender catchphrases and the lights flashing.

The Bender head came from a modular Thingverse project by xbost. He summarized the components as, “A Bender head. Planned to house a Raspberry Pi (or other SoC) inside. No mounts for the board yet. Please note, it's a work-in-progress, and only been test-printed at 50% scale (about 100mm height without antenna, shown in the photo), parts' fit might be off in places at different sizes. Supports needed for head shell and eyes.”

If you’re looking to stream some Futurama during all this time at home, you can hit up Hulu for the episodes. All you need is your login with a subscription and you can catch all of Fry, Leela, and Bender’s adventures there without looking through TV listings.

Raspberry Pi describes the board that brought this project together like:

“The Raspberry Pi Zero W extends the Pi Zero family. Launched at the end of February 2017, the Pi Zero W has all the functionality of the original Pi Zero but with added connectivity, consisting of: 802.11 b/g/n wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.1, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)”

“Like the Pi Zero, it also has: 1GHz, single-core CPU, 512MB RAM, Mini HDMI and USB On-The-Go ports, Micro USB power, HAT-compatible 40-pin header, Composite video and reset headers, CSI camera connector”

Would you love to build this Bender for yourself? What's your favorite episode of Futurama?

