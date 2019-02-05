‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Mark Hamill Trolls Fans Wanting Trailer With ‘Futurama’ Reference

Most Star Wars fans had ruled out learning any information about Star Wars: Episode IX during last night’s Super Bowl, though others held out hope that we’d be delivered a surprise. In classic Mark Hamill fashion, the actor took to Twitter to remind his fans that one scene in Futurama previously “revealed” the upcoming film’s title.

Disappointed there was no #StarWars trailer shown during the #SuperBowl? Agonizing over how long you’ll have to wait until they drop the title? RELAX nerds! #Futurama predicted it years ago & we all know: Cartoons. Never. Lie. EXCLUSIVE BREAKING “NEWS”: #EpIXYodasBarMitzvah pic.twitter.com/oR12BYfNPK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 4, 2019

The actor teased, “Disappointed there was no Star Wars trailer shown during the Super Bowl? Agonizing over how long you’ll have to wait until they drop the title? RELAX nerds! Futurama predicted it years ago & we all know: Cartoons. Never. Lie. EXCLUSIVE BREAKING ‘NEWS’: Episode IX: Yoda’s Bar Mitzvah.”

In addition to the actor sharing a photo of the scene in which the animated series referenced the upcoming film, Hamill also included various edited images of what Yoda might look like while attending such a ceremony.

Despite this clearly being a joke on Hamill’s part, the amount of speculation surrounding the title over the years won’t have us surprised if, when the title is revealed, we learn that an obscure corner of pop culture had already predicted that title exactly.

This is only the latest in a long line of intentional misdirects from Hamill, likely an attempt to preemptively refute any possible details he might unintentionally reveal about the film. Not only do these teases offer an opportunity to mess with his fans, but if anything he accidentally spoils any actual details, he can always claim he was merely joking.

Things have changed a lot in the realm of secrecy since the first film, with Hamill previously pointing out just how little security there was around that film’s script.

“I remember back when I read the first Star Wars [script], I was like, ‘Wow, that’s the goofiest thing I’ve ever read.’ I gave it to my best friend to read, and I said, ‘What do you think of it?’ He said, ‘It’s really wild, it’s crazy, can I give it to Meredith?’ ‘Sure, go ahead,’” Hamill recalled to Entertainment Weekly. “It went around to all my friends. Of course back then nobody cared. Nowadays it’s like working for some secret deep state government organization, like being in the CIA. They’re going to send rewrites over to Prague on this dark red paper that gives you a headache to read.”

Stay tuned for details about Star Wars: Episode IX, hitting theaters this December.

