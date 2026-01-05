FX’s Dark New Sci-Fi Show Drops Grotesque New Look 2 Weeks Ahead of Release

Ryan Murphy, TV producer extraordinaire, has established an amazing working relationship with FX dating back over 20 years now. First was Nip/Tuck in 2003, then the anthology scare fest show American Horror Story (which continues to this day) in 2011. After that came other anthology series such as American Crime Story, Feud, and American Horror Stories. But he hasn’t just stuck with anthological storytelling since the start of AHS as there’s also been Pose, Grotesquerie, and now a brand-new sci-fi body horror series starring Ashton Kutcher in an atypical villain role as well as Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall, the great Isabella Rossellini, Bella Hadid, and Murphy stalwart player Evan Peters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That show would be The Beauty, which debuts its first three episodes on FX and FX on Hulu come January 21st. check out the trailer for it below and see if it’s the type of intense journey you would like to take. The show will run for 11 total episodes, concluding on March 4th.

Play video

What Is The Beauty About?

image courtesy of fx

Based on Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley’s comic book by the same name, The Beauty tells the story of a treatment that massively bolsters its users levels of physical attractiveness. But it comes with deadly side effects, and as the trailer shows these side effects range from blood pouring out the eyes and faces melting off to uncontrollable rage that sics you on Meghan Trainor like a rabid dog.

Kutcher plays the Corporation, a tech billionaire who is pushing this drug (which is actually a sexually transmitted treatment) to market knowing full well it’s not ready. Peters and Hall (taking a break from her time in the Monsterverse) play a pair of FBI agents tasked with investigating the deaths that have been linked to “the Beauty.” Pope plays a more mysterious character while Ramos plays the Assassin, who carries out the will of the Corporation.

Hadid is prominently featured in the trailer, but she’s billed as a guest star, and she’s far from the only major name scheduled to play a supporting role in the show. There’s also the aforementioned Trainor as well as Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Vincent D’Onofrio, Peter Gallagher, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Lux Pascal, American Horror Story vet John Carroll Lynch, and Ari Graynor, who just worked with Murphy on Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Will you be watching The Beauty when it hits screens come January 21st? Let us know in the comments.