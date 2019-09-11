Game of Thrones Cast to Present at 2019 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are the biggest night in television and will take place later this month. This will mark the 71st Annual Emmys, and will see a lot of love for your favorite series. One show that received many nominations is Game of Thrones, which came to an end this year after eight whirlwind seasons. Despite the discourse surrounding the show’s final season, Game of Thrones still managed to score a record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations. Among the nominees includes a whopping ten members of the cast, who will all be presenting together during the ceremony. According to Emmys.com, Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Maisie Williams will all be sharing the stage to present.

Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Harington (Jon Snow) is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Allen (Theon Greyjoy) is up for up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama alongside Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Christie (Brienne of Tarth) is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series with Headey (Cersei Lannister), Turner (Sansa Stark), and Williams (Arya Stark) with van Houten (Melisandre) rounding out the acting nominations with Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

The series is also up for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and various other awards.

In addition to the Game of Thrones cast, Emmys.com also revealed more presenters, which include Angela Bassett, Stephen Colbert, Viola Davis, Michael Douglas, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Jimmy Kimmel, Peter Krause, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Zendaya, and Naomi Watts, who will be starring in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, September 22 at 8 pm EST.