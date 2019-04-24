‘Game of Thrones’: Sansa and Daenerys Scene Has Become a Meme

From Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) finding out she’s no longer first in line to the throne to the Night King and his army barreling down on Winterfell, things have been tense on Game of Thrones, to say the least. One scene from the latest episode, in particular, is now getting some attention thanks to a viral “Caption This” chain on Twitter.

The scene in question involves Dany in a tense scene with Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), that’s a bit all too passive aggressive for the internet to handle. Suffice to say, the internet is having a field day with the new meme. Keep scrolling to see some of the funniest response so far…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game of Thrones airs Sunday on HBO beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central.

Who do you think will kick the bucket next week in the Battle of Winterfell? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Per My Last Email…

Per my last email face https://t.co/xKjuwR94u8 — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) April 23, 2019

Working Overtime

“….and you may need to work some weekends too depending on your workload”



Me during an interview: https://t.co/dm77XTXR7d — Anu (@ChiefAnu) April 23, 2019

Excuse Me, Where’s The Manager?

I’d like to speak with your supervisor. https://t.co/gsakC2grdu — johnny cavill (@Iceman81X) April 23, 2019

Cashier Probs

When an item doesn’t scan and the customer says ‘oooh does that mean it’s free?’ https://t.co/Np1hAp70bK — cinderfella (@ryjamesgraham) April 23, 2019

Just A Little Bit Crazy

Them: I don’t understand. Why are you single?!

Me knowing I’m crazy: https://t.co/JJBhcmlkQG — Hogwarts Homo (@HogwartsHomo) April 23, 2019

The Crossover We Deserve